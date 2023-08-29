Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Angel Yin What's In The Bag?

Yin is an American LPGA player who has been playing golf since she was 6. At the age of 14 she became the youngest player to play in the US Open however, she did not make the cut. She has one win on tour coming in 2017 where she won the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, but has two runners up in Majors. Yin is not currently with a brand but has a lot of Callaway in her bag along with PXG.

Angel Yin WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Fairway Woods: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Hybrid: Callaway Apex

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB

Wedges: PXG 0311

Putter: Burke AI-77

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no surprise to see the Paradym Triple Diamond driver in Yin's bag, with her clearly being a fan of Callaway. The Paradym is one of the best driver releases from Callaway in recent times so it has become very popular on tour in both the men's and women's games

There are three models available for Paradym but in testing the Triple Diamond came out longer and with a lower ball flight and spin rate to make it great in high winds and dry conditions.

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review

Fairway Woods

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yin has the Mavrik Sub Zero fairway in her bag which is from the range from a few years ago. The inclusion of a club released several years ago shows how many professionals don't actually change their fairway wood that often, especially when they find a model they like and trust. Clearly Yin likes the Sub Zero model but we are yet to confirm what loft it has.

Read our full Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods Review

Hybrid

Callaway Apex

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Yin carries a Callaway Apex hybrid which acts as her two-iron and means she doesn't actually carry a five-wood. The Apex hybrid, and hybrids in general, is a great alternative to a long iron, so if you are someone that struggles hitting long irons or you want something different for off the tee then this is the club.

Irons

Callaway Apex TCB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yin then uses a set of Callaway Apex TCB irons and we believe they go from four or five-iron down to pitching wedge. The Apex TCB irons are out there for the better players and tour pros. With a soft feel and some forgiveness these are perfect for those that love to shape the ball. When we tested these irons we found we could move the ball with ease and whilst there was some forgiveness, these are designed for the most proficient ball-strikers.

Read our full Callaway Apex TCB Irons Review

Wedges

PXG 0311 Wedge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A switch from the Callaway theme to PXG, Yin carries a PXG 0311 wedge which we are yet to confirm the loft of. We also believe she carries another wedge but this looks to be a prototype of some kind from a lesser-known brand. As soon as we have more information on this, we will update this page.

Putter

Burke AI-77

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Yin uses a very distinctive putter indeed, the Burke AI-77. We don't actually know that much about the brand but her model looks to be a specific prototype made for her, with a red finish and a wider blade design. You can see some of the smaller, intricate details above.