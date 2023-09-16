TaylorMade Releases Special Edition Stealth 2 Drivers Ahead Of Solheim And Ryder Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The end of September is arguably the most exciting time for a golf fan in 2023, with not just the Solheim Cup being played at Finca Cortesin Golf Course in Spain, but the Ryder Cup taking place just a week after at Marco Simone.

With the biggest events in the women's and men's game almost upon us, it's only right that brands release limited edition products to coincide with the iconic events. One of the companies is TaylorMade, who have launched special Team Editions of their Stealth 2 drivers.

Already, it has caused a huge stir online, with many reacting to it on social media, and now you can grab the USA and Europe editions from various retailers. Like many special edition gear though, you have got to be fast as, once it's gone, it's gone.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 USA Driver | Available at PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE

Now $599 Decked out in the iconic red, white and blue, the USA driver is one of the most eye-catching and patriotic drivers that money can buy.

TaylorMade Stealth Europe Driver | Available at Scottsdale Golf

Now £499 Featuring in the blue and gold European colors, this Stealth 2 driver is the perfect club for the upcoming matches between USA and Europe.

Beginning with the Team USA edition which, as you can imagine, features a red, white and blue theme, with a navy blue crown and a red hitting area with stars and “USA” in the center.

A line of stars also adorns the blue carbon fiber sole plate, while “TEAM USA” has been added to the sole weight. It comes as standard with a Fujikura Ventus Red 5 shaft, a red/blue Golf Pride MCC grip and a stars-and-stripes-themed head cover.

Along with the USA edition there is also Team Europe's, which has an eye-catching blue and gold colorway on the sole and, primarily, a bright club crown with gold accents around the back. The blue carbon fiber face is adorned with a gold circle of stars. Gold stars also run around the sole, with the driver featuring a Team Europe headcover and Fujikura Ventus Blue 5 shaft.

🇪🇺🏆🇺🇸 @RyderCupUSA 🆚 @RyderCupEurope#TaylorMade | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/0nz7L3MMHJSeptember 13, 2023 See more

It's worth mentioning that the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver is one of the best golf drivers on the market, building on the magnitude of the technology that featured in the original Stealth.

It has a new face design that features an advanced version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) to help maintain ball speed on off-center strikes and increase forgiveness. It’s also 2g lighter than the original Stealth face and is designed to have an expanded COR area for a larger sweet spot and boosted performance across the whole face. In our testing, all of these claims were backed up and the overall performance was incredibly impressive.