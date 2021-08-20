We take a look inside the bag of American LPGA star Lexi Thompson.

Lexi Thompson What’s In The Bag?

American Lexi Thompson seems to have been around for a ridiculous amount of time now and yet she is shockingly only 26 years old. She turned pro when she was just 15 and became the youngest player to ever play in a U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12 as well.

A winner of the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, she has won 10 other times on the LPGA. But what does she put into the bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Lexi has been with Cobra/Puma Golf for her entire professional career and currently plays all of their clubs aside from one iron and the putter. At the top of the bag she has Cobra’s Radspeed driver which has nine degrees of loft.

She then carries a Cobra King LTD three-wood with 12.5 degrees of loft and occasionally uses an 18.5 degree model too but this comes in and out of the bag.

Her longest iron is a Srixon Z U85 three-iron and the rest of her irons come in Lexi Blue and are the Cobra King S2 Forged design. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

The American uses three Cobra King wedges at 51°, 55°, and 59° degrees of loft.

Finally she has a Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 putter and Bridgestone Tour B X ball.

*Note – the five-wood comes in and out of the setup

Driver: Cobra RadSpeed (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black shaft

3-wood: Cobra King LTD in Lexi Blue (12.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6 S shaft

*5-wood: Cobra King LTD (18.5°) Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7S shaft

3-iron: Srixon Z U85 (3) with Project X Rifle 5.0 shaft

Irons: Cobra S2 Forged (4-PW) all fitted with Project X Rifle 5.0 shafts

Wedges: Cobra King (50 at 51, 55, 59 degrees) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo N5

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

