Lilia Vu What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2023 AIG Women's Open Winner Lilia Vu
Lilia Vu collected her second major of 2023 when she romped away from the field at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath to win by six shots. The win continues a hugely successful season for the American who claimed her first major title in dramatic fashion earlier in the year with a birdie on the first playoff hole to secure the 2023 Chevron Championship. Let's take a look inside the bag of the Californian star who is currently the hottest star in the women's game.
Lilia Vu WITB: Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue shaft
Fairway Woods: Callaway Apex UW (15, 21 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6.5 shaft
Irons: Srixon Z585 (4), Srixon ZX7 MkII (5-AW) with KBS Tour shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (56, 60 degrees) with KBS Tour shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Putter
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Interestingly, Vu carries the original Stealth Plus driver rather than the more recent Stealth2. The American’s bag is a unique mixture of some older and some newer clubs and she is one of only a small number of pros still using the first Stealth. Her shaft of choice is the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver Review
Fairway Wood
Callaway Apex UW
Vu has used a TaylorMade Stealth three-wood this year but has recently switched to two Callaway Apex Utility Woods with Fujikura Ventus Blue TR shafts and used them to great effect when winning the AIG Women's Open.
The Callaway Apex Utility Wood earned a five star review when we tested it. We were especially excited by how it combined fairway wood distance with hybrid accuracy.
- Read our full Callaway Apex UW Review
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review
Irons
Srixon Z585, Srixon ZX7 MKII
Vu plays a combo set of Srixon irons, with a Z585 four-iron to go with a set of ZX7 Mk II's from five-iron to A-wedge. Vu had been using the Z785 irons before switching recently to the newer ZX7 set.
Several golfers who have no equipment deals and who are free to choose which clubs they play have often opted to go with Srixon irons, which speaks volumes to how good they are. When Brooks Koepka was a free agent he played Srixon clubs until he eventually signed with the brand and the quality of their irons is often overlooked.
We found the ZX7 Mk II irons to have a soft but solid feel, ample workability and we were impressive by the distance achieved when compared to most other forged irons.
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 MKII Review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM9
Like many of the game’s leading players, Vu plays Titleist Vokey wedges. There are a variety of options when it comes to Vokeys, and Vu has gone with the SM9 wedges and she uses a 56 and 60 degree model. In our testing maximum spin and feel remained while the progressive centre of gravity design has been refined to produce a slightly lower and more consistent flight in the higher lofts for improved distance control.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron GoLo 5
Her flat stick of choice is the Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Putter, which you will also find in the bag of Vu’s fellow LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson. The GoLo has a mallet design and hers is finished in a blacked out color along with a bright pink grip.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Finally, Vu is one of many top professionals to use the Titleist Pro V1x ball. A ball that received five stars in our review, the Pro V1x is an excellent all-rounder, as you would expect. We were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.
“Instantly knew that the (2023) Pro V1x was going to be it,” Vu said of her testing process. “It helped bring down the spin and it was just perfect for my game,” she said. “Yeah, everything about it. The biggest thing for me is I really wanted the same feel coming out of the old golf ball. It just happened to be that way, so it worked out really well.”
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball Review
