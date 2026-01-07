The English Lake District Hotel With 11 Golf Courses Within 30 Minutes, Including Delightful Windermere

Jeremy Ellwood discovers that Crooklands is the ideal golfing base for Cumbria’s southern reaches and enjoys a return visit to Windermere Golf Club

Jeremy Ellwood's avatar
By
published
Crooklands Hotel in Cumbria
(Image credit: Crooklands Hotel)

The golf

Windermere: par 67, 5,122 yards

The 17th and 18th holes at Windermere Golf Club

Challenging beyond its yardage, Windermere enjoys a delightful setting

(Image credit: Windermere Golf Club)

Don’t be fooled by the scorecard for there are some strong tests here, such as the rollercoaster 4th, which makes a mockery of its modest 380 yards, and the 17th and 18th on the final climb, an ascent that begins on the 16th, the course’s solitary par 5.

Looking towards the hills at Windermere Golf Club

Looking towards the clubhouse and Lake District fells beyond at Windermere Golf Club

(Image credit: Windermere Golf Club)

My notes for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th read simply “tough”, “real chance” and “very tough” and that is the beauty of this lovely course – interspersed among the challenges are genuine chances to score via potentially drivable par 4s like that 3rd hole plus the 9th and 11th.

Above all, any round here is enormous fun with views to die for.

The signature par-3 8th at Windermere Golf Club

The signature par-3 8th at Windermere Golf Club plays to a steep-fronted green

(Image credit: Windermere Golf Club)

The hotel

Crooklands

Crooklands, on the A65 close to the major south Cumbria routes of the M6 and A590, is the perfect base for golf trips to this area. It’s a family business under new ownership, with both the inn and bedrooms extensively refurbished in recent years.

Crooklands hotel bedroom

The spacious bedrooms at Crooklands have been extensively refurbished in recent years

(Image credit: Crooklands Hotel)

It cleverly mixes the feel of an old Cumbrian inn with the modern amenities and accommodation many are looking for, with comfortable, spacious rooms, a lively and friendly bar, and dining either in the older-style inn or more modern dining room with its contemporary decor. There are six dog-friendly rooms, too.

The contemporary dining room at Crooklands

The contemporary dining room is one of two excellent places to eat at Crooklands

(Image credit: Crooklands Hotel)

Best deal

There are 11 courses within 30 minutes of Crooklands: Kirkby Lonsdale, Windermere, Carus Green, Bentham, Silverdale, Kendal, Casterton, Ulverston, Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Ulverston - Hole 18

Ulverston is another of the 11 courses within 30 minutes of Crooklands

(Image credit: Ulverston Golf Club)

Stay and play at Crooklands with Golf Lake District (golflakedistrict.co.uk) on a one-night B&B package with rounds at Windermere and Kirkby Lonsdale from £214.99pp based on two sharing on a Friday or Saturday night.

Sunday night B&B packages start from £189.99pp based on two sharing to include two rounds from a choice of Kirkby Lonsdale, Silverdale and Bentham. Tailor-made packages are available to suit all budgets, golfing abilities and tastes.

(Prices correct at time of publication in January 2026)

Jeremy Ellwood
Jeremy Ellwood
Contributing Editor

Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.

Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf


Jeremy is currently playing...


Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft

3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft

Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Putter: Kramski HPP 325

Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.