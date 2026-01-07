The English Lake District Hotel With 11 Golf Courses Within 30 Minutes, Including Delightful Windermere
Jeremy Ellwood discovers that Crooklands is the ideal golfing base for Cumbria’s southern reaches and enjoys a return visit to Windermere Golf Club
The golf
Windermere: par 67, 5,122 yards
Cumbria's only entry in Golf Monthly's UK&I Top 100 course rankings lies in the north-west of the county on the coast at Silloth on Solway.
But there is much more hugely enjoyable golf to savour throughout the county, including several beauties in the southern half. Laid out on rolling, and at times, rocky terrain a couple of miles from Bowness, Windermere is a particularly beautiful place to play.
Don’t be fooled by the scorecard for there are some strong tests here, such as the rollercoaster 4th, which makes a mockery of its modest 380 yards, and the 17th and 18th on the final climb, an ascent that begins on the 16th, the course’s solitary par 5.
My notes for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th read simply “tough”, “real chance” and “very tough” and that is the beauty of this lovely course – interspersed among the challenges are genuine chances to score via potentially drivable par 4s like that 3rd hole plus the 9th and 11th.
Above all, any round here is enormous fun with views to die for.
The hotel
Crooklands
Crooklands, on the A65 close to the major south Cumbria routes of the M6 and A590, is the perfect base for golf trips to this area. It’s a family business under new ownership, with both the inn and bedrooms extensively refurbished in recent years.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It cleverly mixes the feel of an old Cumbrian inn with the modern amenities and accommodation many are looking for, with comfortable, spacious rooms, a lively and friendly bar, and dining either in the older-style inn or more modern dining room with its contemporary decor. There are six dog-friendly rooms, too.
Best deal
There are 11 courses within 30 minutes of Crooklands: Kirkby Lonsdale, Windermere, Carus Green, Bentham, Silverdale, Kendal, Casterton, Ulverston, Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
Stay and play at Crooklands with Golf Lake District (golflakedistrict.co.uk) on a one-night B&B package with rounds at Windermere and Kirkby Lonsdale from £214.99pp based on two sharing on a Friday or Saturday night.
Sunday night B&B packages start from £189.99pp based on two sharing to include two rounds from a choice of Kirkby Lonsdale, Silverdale and Bentham. Tailor-made packages are available to suit all budgets, golfing abilities and tastes.
(Prices correct at time of publication in January 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.