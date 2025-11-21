I’ve Played Most Of The Big Names In This Golf-Rich Area So Was Delighted To Discover This Beauty
Rob Smith plays a course that had long been on his hit-list and is very impressed with all that he finds
The Wilmslow
Just south of Manchester and situated in a beautifully peaceful location, The Wilmslow Golf Club was founded in 1889. It was originally on land that is now the home of the 9-hole course at Alderley Edge. Surprisingly, golf was only played in the Winter months as the grass was too long in the Summer! This may well be the reason that the club soon relocated to today’s idyllic and very attractive setting.
Through The Ages
The club’s first home was designed by George Lowe, a professional and acclaimed clubmaker who worked at both Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham and St Annes. In 1903, a move was made to Great Warford, and although early details of its design are hazy, its evolution has benefited from leading architects including James Braid, JH Taylor and Fred Hawtree.
In over 120 years, it has hosted many important events, both professional and amateur. From 1976 to 1981, the club was the home of the Greater Manchester Open, then a fixture on the European Tour. And in 1983, Nick Faldo, already an established Ryder Cup player, won the Martini International here. In recent times, the focus has been on a steady improvement in conditioning and presentation which is now really paying dividends.
From Tee To Green
Today’s constantly engaging round consists of two loops of nine, each with its own dramatic climax to greens below the clubhouse down by the snaking Mobberley Brook. Doglegs are a particular feature, and while the holes are generally tree-lined, these are never too intrusive or claustrophobic.
The opening two holes set the tone well, each working its way right to left and where it is easy to be blocked out. The first short hole comes at the 6th which shares its green with the par-5 3rd. The front nine closes with a very pretty but devilish par 3, down the hill and over the brook to a well-bunkered green.
A Sting In The Tail
The back nine is even more attractive and features two more par 3s that are played over the stream. The 14th and 17th each cross a sunken valley that is home to the brook, while the 18th is arguably the signature hole, a par 5 packed with options. Depending on the drive, you are likely to have a semi-blind shot down to the left and towards the green.
Anything too far left will find water, while the front-right bunker frames the approach perfectly and is sure to take many prisoners. This lovely course has challenge, beauty and plenty to interest all the way. Back in the well-appointed and spacious clubhouse, at The Wilmslow Golf Club you are sure to receive a friendly welcome.
- Stats: par 72, 6,639 yards
- GF: Round: £130 Mon-Thu, £150 Fri&Sun
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
