Windermere Golf Club Course Review
Windermere Golf Club's delightful short course in the Lake District provides both enormous fun and a test that belies the scorecard
By Jeremy Ellwood published
Windermere Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £32-£45wd, £32-£50we; Day: £50-£80
Par 67, 5,122 yards
Slope 118
GM Verdict – A short but very pretty rollercoaster ride through narrow fairways and rocky outcrops accompanied by a glorious backdrop of the Lake District fells.
Favourite Hole – The par-4 4th, playing across a sideslope then up to a hidden green, is a serious test of your game despite its modest length. It’s not SI 1 for nothing!
The diverse nature of Cumbria’s terrain means it has everything from fine links such as the Top-100 course at Silloth on Solway up in the top-left corner, to mature parkland layouts and wild moorland tests, often with the most stirring of backdrops. The best golf courses in Cumbria offer a bit of everything, including the delightful little course at Windermere, perhaps best described as short, sweet and very, very pretty. Don’t be fooled into thinking it can’t defend itself, though – it can do that in abundance as you negotiate its many climbs, falls and rocky outcrops.
Windermere is the expanse of water most associated with the Lake District and the golf club of the same name is situated up on nearby Cleabarrow Fells. From humble nine-hole beginnings in 1891, the club quickly extended to 18 and in the early part of the last century intriguingly boasted holes with pars of 4.5 and 3.5!
This modest 5,000-yarder is a joyous layout of meandering becks, sweeping descents, strenuous ascents, rocky outcrops, and swathes of luxuriant heather, especially on the front nine. You start off up and over a blind crest, which sets the Windermere tone, then duck and dive your way through a series of wondrous holes, all the while accompanied by stunning Lakeland backdrops. The par-4 249-yard 3rd offers an early chance, but OOB lurks on the left, while the 4th would be a strong contender for the hardest 380 yards you’ll ever encounter, playing across a sideslope to a blind green.
And so it goes on! Total precision is the name of the game on the 5th, 6th and 7th, while the 8th tee serves up a glorious panorama from Coniston OId Man round to Red Screes. Having descended quite some way on the back nine, you then climb back via the closing trio – the only par 5, a demanding par 4 that doglegs against the camber and a testing 200-yarder to a two-tiered green that's likely to require one final well-struck long iron or hybrid.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
-
Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club Course Review
Brokenhurst Manor is an excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the beautiful New Forest
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Royal Birkdale Golf Club Course Review
Running through some of the finest dunes in England, this is the jewel in the crown of English golf; a perfect links that is guaranteed to please
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club Course Review
Brokenhurst Manor is an excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the beautiful New Forest
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Huntercombe Golf Club Course Review
Huntercombe Golf Club in Oxfordshire offers something a little different courtesy of its distinctive Willie Park Junior grass 'pots'...
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Boat of Garten Golf Club Course Review
A picturesque Highland, heathland course where the striking Cairngorm mountains provide a stirring backdrop
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Ballater Golf Club Course Review
The beautiful course at Ballater Golf Club is a sparkling riverside jewel on Royal Deeside
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Seascale Golf Club Course Review
Seascale Golf Club may be less well-known than Silloth 40 miles to the north, but it's another Cumbrian links well worth a visit
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Maesteg Golf Club Course Review
Maesteg Golf Club boasts a moorland course blessed with a James Braid heritage, several strong holes and great views
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Cavendish Golf Club Course Review
Cavendish Golf Club in Buxton, Derbyshire is home to an Alister MacKenzie moorland course that has stood the test of time
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Pyecombe Golf Club Course Review
A game at Pyecombe Golf Club in West Sussex is always a pleasure thanks to its fabulous setting on the South Downs
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published