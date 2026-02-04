Royal Dublin's Less Well-Known Neighbour On The Tiny Island That's Home To Two Great Links

The evolution of Dublin’s North Bull Island is a fascinating one, for it owes its creation directly to Captain William Bligh. His soundings of Dublin Bay in 1800 paved the way for an island, five kilometres wide, of low dunes. Today, it is home to a vast beach, a bird sanctuary and two links courses.

There is room for little else. It is surrounded by a cityscape that is dominated by the tall red and white striped Poolbeg chimney stacks, set against the Dublin Mountains. Ferries, cruise liners and cargo ships routinely slink by, heading sedately across the Irish Sea.

The striking Poolbeg chimney stacks beyond the 8th hole (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

To the south of the island is Harry Colt’s revered Royal Dublin, while to the north is a course that recently celebrated its centenary, but is little known. It is a low links of constant ripple, and, like the passing ships, there is a sedate slinkiness to its movement.

St Anne’s Golf Club opened with a nine-hole layout in 1921. In 1989, Eddie Hackett extended the course to create a neatly packaged 18 holes. He introduced many excellent green sites and challenges that require multiple playings to fully unravel.

Something different

St Anne’s doesn’t pretend to compete with neighbouring Royal Dublin, nor does it need to. This is links golf of a different hue. St Anne’s is one of the most popular clubs around Dublin, with an atmosphere to match, and a uniquely shaped clubhouse that is always buzzing with activity.

Looking up 18 towards St Anne's distinctive clubhouse (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The course may appear to flow over level, flat terrain but it is anything but, and you will have to do your level best to figure out how to adapt your game to the constant curves, the crumpled fairways and the sweeping breezes that envelop every hole.

It is a wonderful test of links golf. The 519-yard par-5 1st is the perfect introduction to what lies ahead, showing off those tight, rippling fairways while presenting you with an opening birdie opportunity to set the tone for your day.

Sunrise over the 8th green at St Anne's (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

Look beyond the star names

It can be all too easy to pass St Anne’s by because of the high profile of its neighbours – Portmarnock and Jameson Links also lie close by – but this is another quality and punchy links, and one that is justifiably proud of its excellent conditioning.

It comes with a sweet set of four par 3s, the highlights of which come at 10 and 17. The 158-yard 10th plays over a long stretch of water while the 178-yard 17th, named Kitchen, has a small green sitting low in a tight nest of dunes, with gorse behind and the clubhouse beyond.

● Essentials

Bull Island Nature Reserve, Dollymount, Dublin 5, Ireland

Stats: par 71, 6,526 yards

Green fees: €150-€200



(Green fees correct at time of publication in February 2026)