We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Launch monitors are great... Not only are they devices that can help take your game to the next level by giving you an accurate analytical assessment of your performance, but they can help highlight what parts of your swing are good and what parts need work.

There's a reason the average PGA Tour driving range is littered with professional tour players looking at them after almost every swing... However, it's no secret that launch monitors are also expensive!

Because of that factor, it can often price out a lot of golfers who want to use the data provided to help shape their game. It's worth noting that monitors can range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars - it's a big investment in comparison to other pieces of golf equipment. Thankfully, cheaper options have become more readily available in this current market.

What's more, we at Golf Monthly have been looking specifically for deals on Amazon Big Deal Days to find the best value launch monitors so you can finally pull the trigger on buying a device that could help potentially revolutionize your game. We've found two in particular that stood out for us on a day of plenty of great golf equipment deals on Amazon.

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | Up to 30% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $349.99 Portable, lightweight and easy to use - the FlightScope Mevo was arguably one of the best value launch monitors on the market before this deal and now has $150 knocked off the price! Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach G80 GPS | Up to 34% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $329.99 Another portable and easy-to-use launch monitor from one of the most trusted brands in the industry, the Garmin Approach G80 has over 30% off the price on Amazon Big Deal Days. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

We'll start with the Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor, which we reviewed back in 2022 and were mightily impressed by.

The simplicity of use stood out to us most of all - it's very lightweight and compact, meaning it can fit into your golf bag with little fuss. Also, the shot tracking data was reliable, something that isn't always guaranteed with launch monitors at this price range, whilst it is dead easy to set up. You simply unfold the stand, place it six feet behind your hitting area and pair it to your smartphone via the Mevo app. You can then prop your phone up against the Mevo to capture swing videos whilst checking the monitor's alignment at the same time.

We gave the Mevo a 4.5 star rating out of a possible five and consider it one of the best portable launch monitors you can buy. We can't think of many options that provide better value for money, especially with the significant discount offered.

Moving onto the Garmin Approach G80, it too received a 4.5 star rating from our testing team three years ago. Although considered more of a GPS than a launch monitor, it's incredibly useful when warming up and honing in your distance control at the range via the target practice mode.

The touch screen device can be easily brought onto the course to give you accurate yardages which adjust to both uphill and downhill shots. A unique green view also provides precise yardages to the flag depending on the pin position for the day.

In addition to the GPS features, it will provide important data for improving your game. Club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated carry and overall distance are all provided and are easy to digest. Like the FlightScope Mevo, you simply set the device down near where you are hitting from and swing away.

The Garmin Golf app also lets you compete and compare your numbers with your friends if they have similar devices, with it being a fantastic 'two in one' product that shouldn't be missed given such a big discount.

