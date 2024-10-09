Titleist Pro V1s... Are They On Offer Anywhere This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we have a search to find the best discount for the most popular golf ball in the game
We’ve found plenty of good golf ball deals so far in Amazon Big Deal Days, with plenty of good value options available right now. For example, Taylormade have a deal on their RBZ golf balls that come to just over $1 per ball, which is a fantastic offer for those starting to play the game or higher handicap players who might lose a ball or two during a round.
However, if you’re like me, you might be a bit picky about which ball you play. I’ve played the Titleist Pro V1 for around six years now and have become so used to it that I don’t feel I’d ever switch it out.
Therefore, I have set myself the task of delving through the depths of the sale sections on the internet to find the best deal on one of the best golf balls on the market – and I’m happy to report I’ve found a fantastic deal on Amazon UK!
What’s particularly good is the timing of this deal. Why, you ask? Well, they’re yellow... I know yellow golf balls might not be for everyone, but there is no better time of the year to put a yellow golf ball into play than the winter months. Golf courses won’t look as lush and green as they do in the summer, thus making a yellow golf ball really stand out in the longer grass.
Titleist 2023 Pro V1 Golf Ball | Now 14% off on Amazon
Was £50 Now £42.95
The Pro V1 is considered the gold standard of golf ball, replicated by it being the most popular model used on the PGA Tour. On Amazon Big Deal Days, you can grab a dozen of the yellow version for just over £42, a perfect deal for winter golf.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
We awarded the 2023 Pro V1 five stars in our testing, as it was long and consistent off the tee box, as well as there being a yardage bump when using the long irons in the golf bag.
What we also love about the Pro V1 is the feel you get around the greens. The ball feels soft at impact, inspiring confidence for those fiddly chips and helping more advanced players really dial in their spin.
It's certainly one of, if not, the best soft feel golf balls money can buy and leads the way as one of the best premium golf balls on the market.
For our American readers, although we are yet to find a significant discount on the Pro V1, we can offer you an excellent alternative, which is the Titleist AVX golf ball.
It is a relatively new golf ball and is great for players looking for less spin with longer clubs whilst maintaining a premium feel off the club face. It also comes with a very helpful alignment tool on the side of the ball to help you line up your putts on the greens.
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99
The Titleist AVX Golf Ball provides great control around the greens via its premium cover. In testing, we felt it was ideal for those who prefer soft feel from a low spinning ball.
Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review
We directly compared the Titleist Pro V1 vs Titleist AVX golf balls a few years ago, so if you are unsure of which one is best suited for your game, check out this piece to help you make the best informed decision.
In the meantime, you can keep up to date with all the best online deals on our Amazon Prime Deal Days hub and below, we have also listed a couple of other premium golf ball models that are on sale right now.
Bridgestone Golf Tour B RXS Golf Ball | 40% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $30.11
A really strong all-round golf ball with exceptional short game performance. The MindSet technology is a great addition for those wanting to improve their putting from inside 10ft
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball | 10% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
If you’re a high-spin player looking for a ball that will offer a good combination of control and distance off the tee, as well as soft feel on the greens, the Chrome Soft Golf Ball is well worth considering.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
-
-
Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Ricky Castillo made a big impression in college golf, and he soon began making waves in the professional game - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Happens If Keegan Bradley Makes Team USA’s Ryder Cup Side As A Player? The Home Captain Has Outlined Plan B
A return to form means the Major winning American could yet earn a place on the team for the 2025 contest
By Michael Weston Published
-
I Dare You To Find A Cheaper Pair Of Ecco Women’s Golf Shoes
Don't miss out on this incredible saving on this popular women's Ecco golf shoe, which is now up to a mammoth 78% off!
By Alison Root Published
-
The Golf Shoes Bryson DeChambeau Wears Are Now Available For Under $100 This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale
Want to wear what the pros do? Well Bryson's shoes are currently available at a knock down price on Amazon
By David Usher Published
-
Elevate Your Indoor Practice With These Discounted Putting Mats And Training Aids On Amazon Big Deal Days!
Putting is the key to lowering your score and, during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab top-rated putting mats and training aids at great discounts!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
This Product Might Divide Opinion, But We Think It's Up There With One Of The Coolest Golf Items On Offer Right Now!
The Alphard Club Booster V2 is a one of the more unique golf items on the market and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, it is 20% off!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What A Snip! One Of Our Favorite FootJoy Women’s Golf Shoes Are Currently Less Than Half Price
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us and, right now, you can grab a pair of women's FootJoy shoes with a sizeable discount!
By Alison Root Published
-
We Know This Golf Rangefinder Already Offers Excellent Value, And It's Now Even Cheaper This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Rangefinders can be pricey investments but, in the case of the GoGoGo Sport VPro, you can grab an already great value model with a 43% discount!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Be Quick - These PXG 0211 XCOR2 Are 20% Off But Wont Be For Long!
These PXG 0211 XCOR2 may be the best irons I have seen a deal on during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days!
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The Best Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted So Far!
There are some great deals to be had on golf balls during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale. We've hunted out some of the best ones to save you money!
By David Usher Last updated