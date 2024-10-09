Titleist Pro V1s... Are They On Offer Anywhere This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

We’ve found plenty of good golf ball deals so far in Amazon Big Deal Days, with plenty of good value options available right now. For example, Taylormade have a deal on their RBZ golf balls that come to just over $1 per ball, which is a fantastic offer for those starting to play the game or higher handicap players who might lose a ball or two during a round.

However, if you’re like me, you might be a bit picky about which ball you play. I’ve played the Titleist Pro V1 for around six years now and have become so used to it that I don’t feel I’d ever switch it out.

Therefore, I have set myself the task of delving through the depths of the sale sections on the internet to find the best deal on one of the best golf balls on the market – and I’m happy to report I’ve found a fantastic deal on Amazon UK!

What’s particularly good is the timing of this deal. Why, you ask? Well, they’re yellow... I know yellow golf balls might not be for everyone, but there is no better time of the year to put a yellow golf ball into play than the winter months. Golf courses won’t look as lush and green as they do in the summer, thus making a yellow golf ball really stand out in the longer grass.

Titleist 2023 Pro V1 Golf Ball | Now 14% off on Amazon

Was £50 Now £42.95 The Pro V1 is considered the gold standard of golf ball, replicated by it being the most popular model used on the PGA Tour. On Amazon Big Deal Days, you can grab a dozen of the yellow version for just over £42, a perfect deal for winter golf. Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

We awarded the 2023 Pro V1 five stars in our testing, as it was long and consistent off the tee box, as well as there being a yardage bump when using the long irons in the golf bag.

What we also love about the Pro V1 is the feel you get around the greens. The ball feels soft at impact, inspiring confidence for those fiddly chips and helping more advanced players really dial in their spin.

It's certainly one of, if not, the best soft feel golf balls money can buy and leads the way as one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

For our American readers, although we are yet to find a significant discount on the Pro V1, we can offer you an excellent alternative, which is the Titleist AVX golf ball.

It is a relatively new golf ball and is great for players looking for less spin with longer clubs whilst maintaining a premium feel off the club face. It also comes with a very helpful alignment tool on the side of the ball to help you line up your putts on the greens.

Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $54.99 Now $44.99 The Titleist AVX Golf Ball provides great control around the greens via its premium cover. In testing, we felt it was ideal for those who prefer soft feel from a low spinning ball. Read our full Titleist AVX Golf Ball Review

We directly compared the Titleist Pro V1 vs Titleist AVX golf balls a few years ago, so if you are unsure of which one is best suited for your game, check out this piece to help you make the best informed decision.

In the meantime, you can keep up to date with all the best online deals on our Amazon Prime Deal Days hub and below, we have also listed a couple of other premium golf ball models that are on sale right now.