This TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Is One Of The Best Golf Sets For Beginners And It's Now Reduced This Black Friday

As you may have gathered, we at Golf Monthly love a package set, with it being an excellent way of getting new golfers into the game. Not only is it perfect for ease of use, but it is also, arguably, the cheapest way to get a golf club in hand, especially as the best golf clubs sets can cost just a few hundred dollars.

Although this model is slightly pricier, you can currently, in the Black Friday sale, claim one of our favorite models with up to 31% off. The TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite has been one of the best sets for sometime, with its set composition benefitting mid-to-high handicappers, as well as the clean aesthetics and forgiveness a standout throughout.

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set | Up to 31% at Amazon

Was $1,499.99 Now $1,035.99 A truly impressive 12-club line up that combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness, the RBZ SpeedLite Package Set is one of our favorites and, currently, you can grab it with up to 31% at Amazon. Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review

First things first, it's no secret that TaylorMade produce some of the best drivers, fairway woods and irons that money can buy. Now, having branched out into the package set department, we see their quality yet again, with each club feeling very premium and providing plenty of confidence inducing factors for the golfer it is aimed at.

Within the set, you get a driver, an array of fairway woods and hybrids, as well as irons, wedges, putter and a solid cart bag. When you pick up the clubs, it's clear to see that they have been built with forgiveness in mind, such as the irons featuring thick toplines, the woods finished in grey that makes the heads pop, and the hybrids providing plenty of room from heel to toe.

So, the aesthetics are something which appeal to the golfer looking for confidence and, when it comes to performance, it is a similar story, with these clubs easy to launch and flight.

If you are new to the game, getting the ball in the air is paramount to enjoyment and, no matter where we hit the ball off the face, it was still able to get in the air. This so happened to work with the driver, irons and fairway woods, with our thoughts being that the irons were the particular standouts.

One last point to mention is the putter section of this set. Usually, this is where manufacturers will save money and we have seen this in the Strata Golf Package Set and MacGregor DCT3000 Package Set. In the case of the RBZ, you are provided with a compact mallet putter, which really impressed us with its responsive.