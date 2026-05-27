Don't Miss A Shot Of The US Open And Get A $30 Amazon Voucher In This 87% Discount Exclusive VPN Deal
If you're a golf streaming subscriber heading abroad, the only way to enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the US Open and all the biggest tournaments is by using a VPN, and Surfshark is one of the best around
Conor Keenan
The third men's major championship of the year, the 2026 US Open is only a few weeks away (June 8-11). We expect another thriller to unfold at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, as JJ Spaun defends his US Open title on what is considered one of the hardest golf courses in the world.
The 2026 Major season continues to provide excitement and headline-grabbing stories. We've already been treated to Rory McIlroy successfully defending his US Masters title at Augusta National and an unlikely win in the PGA Championship, as Aaron Rai secured his maiden major win at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.
If you're a frequent traveller, whether that's for work or pleasure, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN. A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when traveling, and our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar's recommended pick as one of the best VPN services is Surfshark.
Right now, you can secure up to 87% off with our exclusive Surfshark deals. Even better, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you get 3 months extra FREE, and also a bonus Amazon Gift Card of up to $30, which is perfect for stocking up on golf essentials during the Amazon Prime Day Summer Sales, landing in June.
Save up to 87% when you sign up for Surfshark and get an Amazon Gift Card up to $30.
Surfshark is one of the top-rated VPN providers by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and value was one of the key review highlights. These exclusive deals make that even better, and the popular One Plus plan is just $4.19 per month with three months free, and a $30 Amazon Gift Card. There are three plans to choose from: Starter, One and One Plus, but the One Plus offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best Surfshark deals for you.
Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as Surfshark means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch all the biggest tournaments with notable tournaments like The US Open in June, and of course, The Open at Royal Birkdale (July 16–19), where Scottie Scheffler defends his title.
Women's golf major season is now in full swing, too. Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and the best female golfers in the world descend on the famous Riviera Country Club in the opening week of June - good luck pulling me away from a television screen that weekend...
The 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup last year, as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.
Highlighted Men's Golf Events 2026
- US Open, June 18–21
- Genesis Scottish Open, July 8-12
- Open Championship, July 16–19
- BMW Championship, August 20–23
- TOUR Championship, August 27–30
- Presidents Cup, September 25-27
Women's Major Golf Events 2026
- U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 25-28
- The Amundi Evian Championship, July 9-12
- AIG Women's Open, July 30-August 2
- Solheim Cup, September 11-13
A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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