Don't Miss A Shot Of The US Open And Get A $30 Amazon Voucher In This 87% Discount Exclusive VPN Deal

The third men's major championship of the year, the 2026 US Open is only a few weeks away (June 8-11). We expect another thriller to unfold at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, as JJ Spaun defends his US Open title on what is considered one of the hardest golf courses in the world.

The 2026 Major season continues to provide excitement and headline-grabbing stories. We've already been treated to Rory McIlroy successfully defending his US Masters title at Augusta National and an unlikely win in the PGA Championship, as Aaron Rai secured his maiden major win at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

If you're a frequent traveller, whether that's for work or pleasure, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN. A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when traveling, and our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar's recommended pick as one of the best VPN services is Surfshark.

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Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as Surfshark means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch all the biggest tournaments with notable tournaments like The US Open in June, and of course, The Open at Royal Birkdale (July 16–19), where Scottie Scheffler defends his title.

Women's golf major season is now in full swing, too. Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and the best female golfers in the world descend on the famous Riviera Country Club in the opening week of June - good luck pulling me away from a television screen that weekend...

The 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup last year, as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.

Highlighted Men's Golf Events 2026

US Open , June 18–21

, June 18–21 Genesis Scottish Open , July 8-12

, July 8-12 Open Championship , July 16–19

, July 16–19 BMW Championship, August 20–23

August 20–23 TOUR Championship, August 27–30

August 27–30 Presidents Cup, September 25-27

Scottie Scheffler will defend his Open Championship title in July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Major Golf Events 2026

U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7

June 4-7 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , June 25-28

, June 25-28 The Amundi Evian Championship , July 9-12

, July 9-12 AIG Women's Open , July 30-August 2

, July 30-August 2 Solheim Cup, September 11-13

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.