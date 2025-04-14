I'm Thrilled For Rory McIlroy But Gutted For Class Act Justin Rose... I'd Love Him To Win Another Major
Justin Rose pushed Rory McIlroy all the way in The Masters, and while I am super impressed by the Career Grand Slam, part of me is hurting for the Englishman...
Sunday at The Masters was billed as an epic clash between two golfing juggernauts, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, but Justin Rose wasn't about to let the two of them have all the fun.
After firing a scintillating 66, which included eight birdies in his final 12 holes, the popular Englishman threatened to disrupt the Career Grand Slam party - forcing Rory McIlroy to dig deep in a tense playoff at Augusta National.
I must say, I am thrilled that McIlroy got the job done and won his first Green Jacket, but I can't help but feel sad for one of the nicest guys in world golf...
I'm Gutted For Justin Rose
Only someone with the level of decorum that Justin Rose possesses could come out so soon after a second agonising playoff defeat at The Masters and commend the chap who just crushed his dream of a second Major win.
In his press conference after the round, Rose shared his first words to Rory McIlroy after the playoff heartbreak - and they are just pure class.
"Rory is a friend for sure. Walked on the tee. We shake hands. That's the business end of things.
"When it's all said and done, I said to him, Listen, I was glad I was here on this green to witness you win the career Grand Slam. That's such a cool, momentous moment in the game of golf."
Rose was also seen to clear the stage for Rory to take his putt, allowing him the opportunity to release that now famous outpouring of emotion on the 18th green, instead of being made to wait for Rose to finish up.
The way he handled his disappointment was admirable, and sets a great example for other players and young people watching around the world.
The roar after his birdie putt found the hole on the 18th green was deafening, truly highlighting his popularity and the will people have for Justin Rose to be successful.
I am gutted for Justin Rose, but at the same time his valiant performance only deepened my respect for him... and I don't believe he is done yet!
Is There Another Major Chapter?
Each of these small things make Justin Rose the classic professional, but let's have it right - he still has the capability to win another Major title.
Today, many people will be asking, 'how many Majors can Rory win in his career?'.. but we should be doing the same with Rose in my opinion.
After two playoff losses at The Masters, you have to question whether Justin Rose has one more chapter in his Augusta story, but I think writing him off as a one-time Major winner would be foolish.
In his last two Major appearances he has finished runner-up, both times pushing the eventual winner all the way.
He applied serious pressure to Xander Schauffele in The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024, and will be hoping for another strong showing in July at Royal Portrush.
His heroic performance for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup also demonstrate a strong indication that he could be playing his best golf as he heads into his mid-40s, with his Masters performances surely guaranteeing him a spot at Bethpage Black.
Justin Rose is a player that deserves a place in golf's Hall of Fame, but with just one Major win his position is perhaps a little uncertain. Two would certainly solidify his claim, but has his best chance just passed him by?
I would argue that Justin Rose's best chance of a second Major in this calendar year comes next time out at Quail Hollow, a place where he has twice finished third and has buckets of experience.
He was 10th at Oakmont in 2007, and 20th at Portrush in 2019, so I also wouldn't write him off in the final two Majors of the season.
One thing is for certain, his Sunday charge and role in potentially the greatest Major of all time has only inflated his stock in the sport, and with a new wave of endeared Justin Rose fans I can see plenty of hype around the Englishman when the next one rolls around.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
