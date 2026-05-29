98% of PGA Tour Pros Trust This Rangefinder Brand And 3 Of Our Favorite Models Are Currently on Sale

Bushnell Golf rangefinders dominate our best golf rangefinders buying guide with three of the much-coveted 12 spots going to Bushnell devices. The Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder is our best overall choice with a flawless 5-star rating. The Pro X3+ is our most accurate rangefinder, and its sibling, the A1-Slope, is our most compact choice.

Such dominance in a crowded market means the best Bushnell rangefinders are not often on sale. However, right now at Amazon, all three of our top selections are discounted, and if you're looking to upgrade or purchase some of the best golf technology around, now could well be the time.

Shop the Bushnell Golf Pro X3+ Rangefinder discounted by $100 at Amazon.

Below you'll find the best Bushnell deals currently available at Amazon, and even with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner in June, we reckon these won't drop much lower. These are marked as limited-time deals on Amazon, and Amazon are notorious for bumping the prices back up, so strike while the iron is hot.

Bushnell also has these three at basically the same prices, should you wish to shop there, and Bushnell also has free shipping and free returns.

Golfing tech is a massive part of the sport and can improve the game of golfers of all levels. A rangefinder is one of the best investments you can make, even for high handicappers, who might not always hit the yardages these accurate devices provide. Still, they will certainly help dial you in, assisting your game tenfold.

For low handicappers who know exactly what they'll be hitting with each club in their bag, a rangefinder delivers precision with next-level performance and fast, reliable yardages. Bushnell is not only our expert testers' recommendation, but is also trusted by 98% of PGA Tour professionals, and that is pretty much all you need to know.

All three on sale have been rigorously tried and tested by our rangefinder experts, and in our Bushnell Pro X3+ Link review, we scored it with a 4.5-star rating. Key review highlights included its accuracy, super-long range, ease of use, and crystal clear display. It gets the nod as the most accurate rangefinder we've ever tested. Its new wind speed and direction features were also another box-ticking improvements over its predecessor.

Our best overall pick is the Tour Hybrid, and in our Bushnell Tour Hybrid review, it scored a flawless 5-star score. Described as the perfect rangefinder, it combines a class-leading laser with a built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages to the green. Highlights included its instant, out-of-the-box set-up procedure and the GPS's rapid ability to identify which course you're on, which makes it one of the most user-friendly laser experiences on the market.

Finally, the tiny but feature-packed Bushnell A1‑Slope scored a 4.5-star rating, and Conor Keenan reckoned it delivered excellent accuracy, especially its slope feature, with an equally impressive battery life. It was by far, even for Bushnell standards, the smallest rangefinder he'd ever tested, but it delivered best-in-class matching yardages. Although its display graphics could have been better, at this price, it's still one of the most versatile rangefinders out there.

Image 1 of 3 The Bushnell Pro X3+ is rated as the most accurate rangefinder. (Image credit: Howard Boylan) The Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder was classed as the perfect rangefinder. (Image credit: Future) The Bushnell A1-Slope packed a ton of usable features into its compact size. (Image credit: Future)

These deals are US only, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on the selected Bushnell Golf Rangefinders, plus other models in the Bushnell range from Amazon and other retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.