This Posture Mistake Could Be Game Over For Your Golf Swing (Here's How To Avoid It)

You might not even know you are doing this, but one simple posture mistake could be killing your ability to consistently strike the golf ball out of the middle of the clubface.

Grooving the correct posture is just as important as ensuring you have the perfect golf grip or a straight left arm in the golf swing - but so many golfers neglect this crucial aspect of the set up position.

As Top 50 Coach Russell Covey expertly explains below, so many amateur golfers head out onto the golf course or arrive for lessons with their PGA Pro with common posture faults - many of which centre around an incorrect chin and shoulder position.

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Thankfully, the fix is fairly simple. With the guidance of Russell and his decades of experience coaching golfers of all abilities - you can make strides in this criminally overlooked area of the golf swing and cut your handicap in 2026...

This Posture Mistake Could Be Game Over For Your Golf Swing

This poor golf swing posture restricts rotation and kills power (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

This is a typical, very common hunched position I see, where the shoulders are drooping over the ball, along with the chin, which has sagged down.

From here, it's incredibly hard to rotate the torso and create the necessary range of motion for a powerful, centred strike.

If you're concerned you've slipped into bad habits with your posture, get someone to take a photo of you addressing the ball from down the line - this will really help with identifying the issue.

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This is a much stronger and more athletic posture - which promotes increased power in the golf swing (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

With most golfers, we're looking for a 90˚shoulder turn. If your chin is too far down and your shoulders are drooping over the ball, it makes it very hard to work your lead shoulder beneath your chin, which is a good way to think about it.

In the image above, I'm addressing the ball properly through the upper spine with good setup fundamentals.

There is clear space for me to rotate correctly and engage all those big muscle groups, allowing the levers of my arms to stretch out and create a nice, wide motion.

Think about a football goalkeeper when trying to groove that crucial athletic golf swing posture (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

Think of a goalkeeper trying to save a penalty. He or she would adopt this very dynamic, very athletic position, like they're ready to pounce.

In the goalkeeping position feel the sensation of how springy you are on the balls of your feet. This will help you to stop getting trapped on either end of your feet, i.e., your toes or heels.

You may want to try feeling this position, as it can really help with your golf swing. If you can get used to achieving this athletic posture – as shown in the image above – you will develop a more consistent and more powerful motion.