The Secret Weapon That Helps Jason Day Hole More Putts: This Week On Kick Point
New vs preowned golf clubs, early Justin Rose thoughts and Jason Day's secret weapon on the greens are just a few of the topics on the latest episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show
Conor Keenan
So Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship, something we all saw coming, right? Nevertheless, congratulations to Aaron, but you have a few more majors to win before this podcast can endorse the double rain glove look and iron headcovers.
This week's episode of Kick Point focuses on another player who has lifted the prestigious Wannamaker Trophy, none other than Australia's Jason Day. From his G430 LST driver to his 'Mindset' Bridgestone golf balls, Joe and I delve into the golf bag of someone 'The Pro' wishes he was as cool as, but unfortunately will never be.
We also react to one of the biggest equipment news stories of 2026, with TaylorMade announcing they turning to two year product cycles. That means no new TaylorMade driver next year, but another year of the impressive Qi4D - what does this mean for the rest of the industry? Will golf now become more affordable, or it have the reverse effect? If so, is it time to start taking the second-hand club market a bit more seriously? Tune into this week's episode, sponsored by Reebok (thanks again!) to find out our thoughts - it is in the usual places like Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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