The Secret Weapon That Helps Jason Day Hole More Putts: This Week On Kick Point

So Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship, something we all saw coming, right? Nevertheless, congratulations to Aaron, but you have a few more majors to win before this podcast can endorse the double rain glove look and iron headcovers.

This week's episode of Kick Point focuses on another player who has lifted the prestigious Wannamaker Trophy, none other than Australia's Jason Day. From his G430 LST driver to his 'Mindset' Bridgestone golf balls, Joe and I delve into the golf bag of someone 'The Pro' wishes he was as cool as, but unfortunately will never be.

We also react to one of the biggest equipment news stories of 2026, with TaylorMade announcing they turning to two year product cycles. That means no new TaylorMade driver next year, but another year of the impressive Qi4D - what does this mean for the rest of the industry? Will golf now become more affordable, or it have the reverse effect? If so, is it time to start taking the second-hand club market a bit more seriously? Tune into this week's episode, sponsored by Reebok (thanks again!) to find out our thoughts - it is in the usual places like Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.