Shot Scope Data Reveals The Real Secret To Lower Scores In Women’s Golf

To celebrate Women’s Golf Week (May 26 - June 2), Shot Scope have launched a fascinating new eBook that is set to change how female amateurs approach their strategy on the course.

Their new free eBook, "The Women's Game, By the Numbers," offers one of the most comprehensive, data-driven report into female amateur golf ever published. By analysing 2.5 million shots across more than 26,000 rounds worldwide, the study strips away guesswork and replaces it with cold, hard facts.

(Image credit: Shot Scope)

The report benchmarks performance across seven handicap levels (from scratch up to 30), focusing on four key performance areas: tee shots, approach play, short game, and putting. The result? A remarkably honest guide that reveals exactly where strokes are won or lost, and where the real opportunities for improvement lie.

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If you think the secret to a lower handicap is simply hitting more fairways, the data has some news for you. Shot Scope’s research revealed four standout insights that might just change how you practice:

Fairway accuracy is almost identical across all handicap levels, challenging one of the most common assumptions in women's golf about what it takes to score better.

The gap between a scratch golfer and a 30-handicapper from 100-150 yards is far greater than most players realise, and the consequences show up all the way to holing out.

Even at the highest levels of the game, the so-called "scoring zone" inside 100 yards is considerably harder than it appears, with proximity stats that may surprise recreational and competitive players alike.

There is one specific putting distance range where handicaps separate faster than anywhere else on the course, and it is a range every golfer faces multiple times per round.

Rather than just throwing numbers at the page, the eBook brings the statistics to life through three relatable case studies. Readers can follow the data journeys of an Epson Tour professional, a recreational golfer celebrating breaking 80 for the first time, and an adventurous player using tech to navigate the rugged links courses of Scotland.

"Women's golf is growing at a remarkable rate, and we felt it was important to give female golfers the same quality of data-driven insight that we provide for the wider golfing community," explains Shot Scope CEO David Hunter.

"What makes this eBook genuinely compelling is that the findings challenge what many women believe about their own game. The data points clearly to where the real scoring opportunities lie, and in many cases, it's not where people expect."

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For any female golfer looking to shave strokes off their card this summer, this data might just hold the missing piece of the puzzle. Download the eBook here