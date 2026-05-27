Shot Scope Data Reveals The Real Secret To Lower Scores In Women’s Golf
Think you know what's holding your score back? This data-driven report might just surprise you
To celebrate Women’s Golf Week (May 26 - June 2), Shot Scope have launched a fascinating new eBook that is set to change how female amateurs approach their strategy on the course.
Their new free eBook, "The Women's Game, By the Numbers," offers one of the most comprehensive, data-driven report into female amateur golf ever published. By analysing 2.5 million shots across more than 26,000 rounds worldwide, the study strips away guesswork and replaces it with cold, hard facts.
The report benchmarks performance across seven handicap levels (from scratch up to 30), focusing on four key performance areas: tee shots, approach play, short game, and putting. The result? A remarkably honest guide that reveals exactly where strokes are won or lost, and where the real opportunities for improvement lie.
If you think the secret to a lower handicap is simply hitting more fairways, the data has some news for you. Shot Scope’s research revealed four standout insights that might just change how you practice:
- Fairway accuracy is almost identical across all handicap levels, challenging one of the most common assumptions in women's golf about what it takes to score better.
- The gap between a scratch golfer and a 30-handicapper from 100-150 yards is far greater than most players realise, and the consequences show up all the way to holing out.
- Even at the highest levels of the game, the so-called "scoring zone" inside 100 yards is considerably harder than it appears, with proximity stats that may surprise recreational and competitive players alike.
- There is one specific putting distance range where handicaps separate faster than anywhere else on the course, and it is a range every golfer faces multiple times per round.
Rather than just throwing numbers at the page, the eBook brings the statistics to life through three relatable case studies. Readers can follow the data journeys of an Epson Tour professional, a recreational golfer celebrating breaking 80 for the first time, and an adventurous player using tech to navigate the rugged links courses of Scotland.
"Women's golf is growing at a remarkable rate, and we felt it was important to give female golfers the same quality of data-driven insight that we provide for the wider golfing community," explains Shot Scope CEO David Hunter.
"What makes this eBook genuinely compelling is that the findings challenge what many women believe about their own game. The data points clearly to where the real scoring opportunities lie, and in many cases, it's not where people expect."
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For any female golfer looking to shave strokes off their card this summer, this data might just hold the missing piece of the puzzle. Download the eBook here
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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