Every Masters Winning WITB From The Last 10 Years: Which Manufacturer Has The Most Wins?

Take a look at the gear used by every Masters winner of the last decade...

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Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods&#039; golf bags
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the history of The Masters, many of the game's best players have slipped on the coveted Green Jacket.

In 2025, Rory McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam in thrilling circumstances, while Tiger Woods produced an epic comeback in 2019 to wrap up a fifth title at Augusta National.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament after the playoff hole on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy celebrates his victory in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To win a Green Jacket, you must be a special player and, along with the mental strength, individuals must have faith in their golf equipment, a crucial aspect for those who want to tame the Georgia layout.

We've seen many different manufacturers represented at The Masters and, below, we've taken a look at the victorious what's in the bags from the last decade of championships.

Several brands have featured and there are some interesting numbers.

TaylorMade leads the way in the driver, iron, wedge and putter categories with six, six, four and five respectively, due to its staffers including McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia all winning at Augusta over the last decade.

It's much closer contest in the ball department, with Titleist and TaylorMade each having three wins, and Callaway next with two.

You can take a look at the full specs and details below from the last 10 Masters-winning equipment setups...

Rory McIlroy (2025)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Qi10 (3 & 5)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3)

Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (5)

Irons

TaylorMade P760 (4)

TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)

True Temper Project X 7.0

Wedges

TaylorMade MG4 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5

Row 6 - Cell 2

Scottie Scheffler (2024)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Qi10

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Qi10 (3)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utility Iron

Srixon ZU85 (3)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X

Irons

Srixon ZU85 (4)

TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°)

Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Row 7 - Cell 2

Jon Rahm (2023)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Jon Rahm of Spain looks on from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 2.8 TX

Fairway Woods

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (3 & 5)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

Irons

Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges

Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

Row 6 - Cell 2

Scottie Scheffler (2022)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Scottie Scheffler chooses his club for his second shot on the par 4, 17th hole during teh final round of the 2002 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (3)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utility Iron

Srixon ZU85 (3)

Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X

Irons

Srixon ZU85 (4)

TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°)

Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Row 7 - Cell 2

Hideki Matsuyama (2021)

Hideki Matsuyama and his caddie talk

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

Srixon ZX5

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (3)

Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

Utility Iron

TaylorMade SIM UDI (3)

True Temper Elevate Tour X100

Irons

Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Wedges

Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (56°, 60°)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Srixon Z-Star XV

Row 7 - Cell 2

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Dustin Johnson waits to hit his second stroke on the No. 15 hole during Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, November 13, 2020. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade SIM

Fujikura Speeder 661 X

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade SIM Max (3 & 5)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3)

Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5 (5)

Irons

TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

TaylorMade MG (52° & 60°)

KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

Row 6 - Cell 2

Tiger Woods (2019)

Masters champion Tiger Woods pulls a club alongside caddie Joe LaCava on the No. 11 hole during Practice Round 1 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 8, 2019. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade M5

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade M5 (3)

TaylorMade M3 (5)

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX (3)

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX (5)

Irons

TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56° & 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Bridgestone Tour B XS

Row 6 - Cell 2

Patrick Reed (2018)

during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

Ping G400 LST

Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX

Fairway Wood

Nike VR Pro Limited Edition (3)

Aldila Rogue Silver 80 TX

Utility Iron

Titleist 716 T-MB (2)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Irons

Callaway X Forged (4)

Callaway MB-1 (5-PW)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Artisan Prototype (51° & 56°)

Titleist Vokey SM5 (61°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Row 7 - Cell 2

Sergio Garcia (2017)

during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

TaylorMade M2

Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80 TX

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade M1 (3 & 5)

Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS

Irons

TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (3-PW)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X

Wedges

TaylorMade Milled Grind (54° & 58°)

Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Row 5 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

TaylorMade TP5

Row 6 - Cell 2

Danny Willett (2016)

during the final round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Club

Model

Shaft

Driver

Callaway XR 16

Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 60 X

Fairway Woods

Callaway XR 16 (3 & 5)

Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 70 X (3)

Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80 X (5)

Utility Irons

Callaway Apex UT (2 & 4)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite

Irons

Callaway Apex Pro (5-9)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite

Wedges

Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47°)

Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (54° & 58°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite

Putter

Odyssey Versa #1 Wide

Row 6 - Cell 2

Golf Ball

Callaway Speed Regime SR-3

Row 7 - Cell 2
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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