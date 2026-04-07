Every Masters Winning WITB From The Last 10 Years: Which Manufacturer Has The Most Wins?

Throughout the history of The Masters, many of the game's best players have slipped on the coveted Green Jacket.

In 2025, Rory McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam in thrilling circumstances, while Tiger Woods produced an epic comeback in 2019 to wrap up a fifth title at Augusta National.

McIlroy celebrates his victory in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

To win a Green Jacket, you must be a special player and, along with the mental strength, individuals must have faith in their golf equipment, a crucial aspect for those who want to tame the Georgia layout.

We've seen many different manufacturers represented at The Masters and, below, we've taken a look at the victorious what's in the bags from the last decade of championships.

Several brands have featured and there are some interesting numbers.

TaylorMade leads the way in the driver, iron, wedge and putter categories with six, six, four and five respectively, due to its staffers including McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia all winning at Augusta over the last decade.

It's much closer contest in the ball department, with Titleist and TaylorMade each having three wins, and Callaway next with two.

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You can take a look at the full specs and details below from the last 10 Masters-winning equipment setups...

Rory McIlroy (2025)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade Qi10 (3 & 5) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3) Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (5) Irons TaylorMade P760 (4) TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) True Temper Project X 7.0



Wedges TaylorMade MG4 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°) True Temper Project X 6.5 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour X Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5 Row 6 - Cell 2

Scottie Scheffler (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade Qi10 Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Fairway Wood TaylorMade Qi10 (3) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X Utility Iron Srixon ZU85 (3) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X Irons Srixon ZU85 (4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°) Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour X Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Jon Rahm (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 2.8 TX Fairway Woods Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (3 & 5) Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X Irons Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) True Temper Project X 6.5 Wedges Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Project X 6.5 Putter Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Callaway Chrome Soft X Row 6 - Cell 2

Scottie Scheffler (2022)

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X Fairway Wood TaylorMade Stealth Plus (3) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X Utility Iron Srixon ZU85 (3) Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X Irons Srixon ZU85 (4) TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°) Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Hideki Matsuyama (2021)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver Srixon ZX5 Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX Fairway Wood TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (3) Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX Utility Iron TaylorMade SIM UDI (3) True Temper Elevate Tour X100 Irons Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Wedges Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52°, 56°, 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (56°, 60°) Putter Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Srixon Z-Star XV Row 7 - Cell 2

Dustin Johnson (2020)

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade SIM Fujikura Speeder 661 X Fairway Woods TaylorMade SIM Max (3 & 5) Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3) Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5 (5) Irons TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges TaylorMade MG (52° & 60°) KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S Putter TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5x Row 6 - Cell 2

Tiger Woods (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade M5 Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX Fairway Woods TaylorMade M5 (3) TaylorMade M3 (5) Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX (3) Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX (5) Irons TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56° & 60°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Bridgestone Tour B XS Row 6 - Cell 2

Patrick Reed (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver Ping G400 LST Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX Fairway Wood Nike VR Pro Limited Edition (3) Aldila Rogue Silver 80 TX Utility Iron Titleist 716 T-MB (2) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Irons Callaway X Forged (4) Callaway MB-1 (5-PW) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges Artisan Prototype (51° & 56°) Titleist Vokey SM5 (61°) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter Odyssey White Hot Pro 3 Row 6 - Cell 2 Golf Ball Titleist Pro V1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Sergio Garcia (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Model Shaft Driver TaylorMade M2 Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80 TX Fairway Woods TaylorMade M1 (3 & 5) Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS Irons TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (3-PW) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X Wedges TaylorMade Milled Grind (54° & 58°) Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X Putter TaylorMade Spider Tour Red Row 5 - Cell 2 Golf Ball TaylorMade TP5 Row 6 - Cell 2

Danny Willett (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)