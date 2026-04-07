Every Masters Winning WITB From The Last 10 Years: Which Manufacturer Has The Most Wins?
Take a look at the gear used by every Masters winner of the last decade...
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Throughout the history of The Masters, many of the game's best players have slipped on the coveted Green Jacket.
In 2025, Rory McIlroy completed the Career Grand Slam in thrilling circumstances, while Tiger Woods produced an epic comeback in 2019 to wrap up a fifth title at Augusta National.
To win a Green Jacket, you must be a special player and, along with the mental strength, individuals must have faith in their golf equipment, a crucial aspect for those who want to tame the Georgia layout.
We've seen many different manufacturers represented at The Masters and, below, we've taken a look at the victorious what's in the bags from the last decade of championships.
Several brands have featured and there are some interesting numbers.
TaylorMade leads the way in the driver, iron, wedge and putter categories with six, six, four and five respectively, due to its staffers including McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia all winning at Augusta over the last decade.
It's much closer contest in the ball department, with Titleist and TaylorMade each having three wins, and Callaway next with two.
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You can take a look at the full specs and details below from the last 10 Masters-winning equipment setups...
Rory McIlroy (2025)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (3 & 5)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3)
Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (5)
Irons
TaylorMade P760 (4)
TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
True Temper Project X 7.0
Wedges
TaylorMade MG4 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Scottie Scheffler (2024)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Qi10
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi10 (3)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Utility Iron
Srixon ZU85 (3)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X
Irons
Srixon ZU85 (4)
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°)
Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Jon Rahm (2023)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 2.8 TX
Fairway Woods
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (3 & 5)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons
Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Wedges
Callaway Jaws Raw (52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Project X 6.5
Putter
Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Scottie Scheffler (2022)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Stealth Plus (3)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Utility Iron
Srixon ZU85 (3)
Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X
Irons
Srixon ZU85 (4)
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8 (50° & 56°)
Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Hideki Matsuyama (2021)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
Srixon ZX5
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (3)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX
Utility Iron
TaylorMade SIM UDI (3)
True Temper Elevate Tour X100
Irons
Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Wedges
Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (56°, 60°)
Putter
Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Srixon Z-Star XV
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Dustin Johnson (2020)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade SIM
Fujikura Speeder 661 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade SIM Max (3 & 5)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (3)
Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5 (5)
Irons
TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
TaylorMade MG (52° & 60°)
KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Tiger Woods (2019)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade M5
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade M5 (3)
TaylorMade M3 (5)
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX (3)
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX (5)
Irons
TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56° & 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Bridgestone Tour B XS
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Patrick Reed (2018)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
Ping G400 LST
Aldila Rogue Silver 70 TX
Fairway Wood
Nike VR Pro Limited Edition (3)
Aldila Rogue Silver 80 TX
Utility Iron
Titleist 716 T-MB (2)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Irons
Callaway X Forged (4)
Callaway MB-1 (5-PW)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Artisan Prototype (51° & 56°)
Titleist Vokey SM5 (61°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Odyssey White Hot Pro 3
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Sergio Garcia (2017)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
TaylorMade M2
Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade M1 (3 & 5)
Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS
Irons
TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (3-PW)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X
Wedges
TaylorMade Milled Grind (54° & 58°)
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130X
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Danny Willett (2016)
Club
Model
Shaft
Driver
Callaway XR 16
Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 60 X
Fairway Woods
Callaway XR 16 (3 & 5)
Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 70 X (3)
Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 80 X (5)
Utility Irons
Callaway Apex UT (2 & 4)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite
Irons
Callaway Apex Pro (5-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite
Wedges
Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47°)
Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (54° & 58°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite
Putter
Odyssey Versa #1 Wide
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Golf Ball
Callaway Speed Regime SR-3
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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