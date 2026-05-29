Nelly Korda Uses These Golf Clubs And This Is Where You can Get Them: This Week On Kick Point
Koepka and Srixon's divorce, broomstick putters and Nelly Korda's clubs of choice, all on tap in this week's episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show
Conor Keenan
Hello all, plenty on this week's show so enough of my small talk and let's get into the running order.
So, many of you heard the news about Brooks, right? He's ditched Srixon after returning to the PGA Tour. Joe and I discuss what this means for pro golf... is Brooks really back? We know he certainly has eyes on Shinnecock, host of the 2026 US Open and the venue he won this very major in 2018!
That's one of many things we chat about this week - others include 3D printing, the unique soles on Avoda irons, our three favorite new products of 2026 and, drumroll please.... broomstick putters! We also have a delve into the golf bag of superstar Nelly Korda as she preps for the US Open next week at Riviera.
Tune into this week's episode, sponsored by Reebok (thanks again!) to find out our thoughts - it is in the usual places like Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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