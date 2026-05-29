Nelly Korda Uses These Golf Clubs And This Is Where You can Get Them: This Week On Kick Point

Hello all, plenty on this week's show so enough of my small talk and let's get into the running order.

So, many of you heard the news about Brooks, right? He's ditched Srixon after returning to the PGA Tour. Joe and I discuss what this means for pro golf... is Brooks really back? We know he certainly has eyes on Shinnecock, host of the 2026 US Open and the venue he won this very major in 2018!

That's one of many things we chat about this week - others include 3D printing, the unique soles on Avoda irons, our three favorite new products of 2026 and, drumroll please.... broomstick putters! We also have a delve into the golf bag of superstar Nelly Korda as she preps for the US Open next week at Riviera.

Tune into this week's episode, sponsored by Reebok (thanks again!) to find out our thoughts - it is in the usual places like Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.