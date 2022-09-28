Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade TP5 vs TP5x Golf Ball: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

TaylorMade is one of the most recognized brands in golf, with an array of Major winners putting their equipment in play. The company may be known for pushing the boundaries, producing some of the best golf drivers, best golf irons and best putters on the market, but its golf balls have become a name synonymous with quality as well.

Looking at the range, there are so many different golf balls to choose from. Whether you are after the cheaper Tour Response, or the premium TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x, there is something for everyone.

It's the latter that we are looking at in this piece, as the TP5 and TP5x rank among the best golf balls on the market. Favored by those on the professional tours, both have become a name synonymous in the golfing world and are on a par with the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

Although named similarly, there are significant differences between the two models, with one better suited to your game than the other. Here, we take a look at both the TP5 and TP5x to find out which one is better for you.

Looks

As you can imagine, looks-wise, there isn't an awful lot to compare between the two, with both featuring a dimple pattern designed to improve aerodynamics and increase carry distance.

Both feature a new "Tour Flight" 322 dimple pattern. Essentially, they are shallower dimples with steeper sides that are aimed to give a slightly lower launch and with less drag to create more of a rainbow flight. By putting less spin on the ball, it has a steeper landing angle in order to provide the stop on the green.

The TP5
The TP5x

Feel

Apart from one having an X on it, there really isn't much to separate the two in the looks department. However, it is a different story when it comes to feel, with the TP5 remaining noticeably softer than the TP5x.

The most notable difference when it came to feel was around the greens. Testing the TP5x, it definitely does feel firmer than the TP5, which some may prefer as you get a louder sound at impact.

We were seriously impressed by the TP5's feel though and, arguably, it is the golf ball's strongest factor! A number of the best premium golf balls on the market can boast a solid combination of distance and spin, but the feel of the TP5 would be hard to match.

From driver through to putter, the soft cover felt great and meant that, even when using it for the first time, making the adjustment from another brand was seamless.

Ball Flight

When it comes to the ball flight portion, both perform well. However, we will start with a slight negative for the TP5 which, for golfers with lower swing speeds, or those who already launch it low and need something that helps them get it in the air more, may not be suitable.

This will only be a small minority though, especially as, in testing, the TP5 provided a superb flight off the tee, with distance never being an issue, while approach shots were very workable when you have an iron in hand. Flighting shots high and low has rarely been easier.

The TP5 scored five stars out of five in our testing (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As previously mentioned, the aim of the TP5x is to give a slightly lower launch and with less drag to create more of a rainbow flight, which the TP5x certainly does. What's more, previous versions of the TP5 golf balls have also been excellent in the wind for stability and the 2021 TP5x is still one of the best for this.

Distance

Beginning with the TP5x, we see the distance performance coming from four increasingly stiffer layers underneath the cover. Using ‘High-Flex Material’, it increases speed and produces a consistent distance.

Like the TP5x, the TP5 also offers excellent distance off the tee, as the new dimple pattern really comes into its own when the struck with the driver. Both performed admirably and are well up there with the best distance golf balls on the market.

The TaylorMade TP5x offers a consistent distance all-round (Image credit: MH)

Control

The main difference between the TP5 and TP5x is in the feel and control department, as the TP5 performed just how you’d hope and expect it to, with maximum precision and control allowing us to be aggressive to our chosen landing spot in the knowledge it would react as we expected.

On the green, it felt really nice off the putter face, too, which is a performance aspect that goes slightly under the radar. On foreign greens, this made it easy to gauge the pace from the get-go.

Being firmer than the TP5, the TP5x still stopped pretty quickly but, around the greens, it did not seem like a high-spinning ball with lots of check. However, the control was still pretty good thanks to the cast urethane cover which is a feature of balls like this in the premium golf ball sector.

One note of praise is that TaylorMade have done a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low spinning golf ball with this firmer feel.

Both the TP5 and TP5x feature in a Pix version, which helps aid alignment (Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the TaylorMade TP5 if…

- You are looking to lower your ball flight off the tee and fairway

- You want more spin on shots around the green

- You are wanting a consistent feel off the face for the full range of your golf bag

Choose the TaylorMade TP5x if…

- You want a ball that performs superbly in windy conditions

- You are looking for a golf ball that is easier to shape

- You produce a lot of spin with your tee shots and irons and want to reduce it