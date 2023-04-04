Our favorite Masters-themed golf gear that'll get you in the swing for the first Major of the year

Our Favorite Masters Themed Golf Gear

The world of golf is turning its attention to Augusta National (opens in new tab) and The Masters (opens in new tab) right now. And to celebrate the first major of the year, brands throughout the golfing market are launching a load of limited-edition golf gear that you can get your hands on. From some very unique apparel to even a couple of Masters-themed golf clubs, we've been doing some digging around and in this guide we'll be showcasing a ton of exciting gear that epitomizes what makes this tournament so special.

As you'll see from the products below, there is a general theme of green with the occasional pops of pink and flowery designs that epitomize the stunning Azalea flower beds that line the fairways at the prestigious tournament. Of course, not all of us are lucky enough to get out to the tournament, so the next best thing is to get some Masters swag right? Now admittedly a lot of the stuff we have collated below are limited edition pieces so it is worth saying they can come in at a pretty big price, and sell out fast. But when it comes to The Masters, it is always worth it!

Let's get to the gear then shall we?

US

(opens in new tab) Nike Air Zoom Victory 3 NRG Golf Shoes | $200 (opens in new tab) Rory McIlroy's new shoes are now available in a special edition design. Akin to many of the best Nike golf shoes, the Victory 3 NRG come in a fantastic aesthetic, but combine that with the limited edition Masters colorway here and this shoe just oozes even more class. Expect these to sell out quickly!

(opens in new tab) NOBULL Matryx Tropical Golf Shoes | $189 (opens in new tab) We know, it says Tropical in the product name, but the flowers on the shoe evoke a Masters feel for us. The flowery pattern on the midsole here delivers a very fruity look that would certainly blend in with the luscious flower beds at Augusta National. If you're looking to make a colorful statement on the golf course then these are the way to go!

(opens in new tab) Callaway Limited Edition Paradym Drivers | $699.99 (opens in new tab) The carbon blue finish was one of the features we loved about the Paradym Drivers when we reviewed them earlier this year. But the limited edition green colorway really gives them a new edge.

(opens in new tab) Galvin Green Amen Jacket | $389 (opens in new tab) Galvin Green is famed for quality and this Amen jacket (we assume named after Amen Corner), is no exception. This jacket delivers quality in spades and has a classy aesthetic that certainly fits the aesthetic needed if you were to play a round at the famous Augusta National golf course.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade TP5 Pix Season Opener | $59.99 (opens in new tab) Like the Pix design and want a Masters flavor? This is the ball for you. The classic Pix graphics have here been replaced with bright pink azalea flowers in homage to The Masters. There's no doubt we'll be seeing several players teeing this limited edition ball up this week, one that we thoroughly enjoyed playing when we tested it early last year.

(opens in new tab) KBS GPS Putter Shaft | $150 (opens in new tab) This KBS putter shaft is finished in two new Augusta-themed colors - Georgia Green Gloss and Georgia Green Matte. Blend in with the colors of the masters with these two fantastic shafts that offer better deflection bend found in many steel shafts, to help you hone in more on your distances and accuracy.

(opens in new tab) Bad Birdie Augusta Polo | $84 (opens in new tab) Another eye-catching shirt that will help you stand out on the golf course! This option from Bad Birdie looks the business thanks to its green, yellow and colorway that is very similar to the Masters logo. The flowery patter is a real win and will deliver excellent shelf appeal to anyone looking to make a statement on the course.

(opens in new tab) Waggle Traditional Light Hoodie | $99 (opens in new tab) Another excellent and very cool piece of apparel is the Waggle Traditional light hoodie that comes with a subtle flowery print that matches some of the Azalea flowers we're expecting to see lining the fairways at Augusta National. This hoodie oozes quality and looks fantastic paired up with some of the best golf pants.

UK

(opens in new tab) Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | £129.99 (opens in new tab) A very comfortable golf shoe that offers excellent support for your ankles and achilles on the golf course, the Puma Alphacat Nitro is also available in a classic masters colorway. Pops of yellow and green give this a refined look that you'll find with many of the official Masters merch out there. These are easily one of the best looking Puma golf shoes out there.

(opens in new tab) Stromberg Masters Collection | From £29.99 (opens in new tab) Masters collection from Stromberg offers value and great looks, with the brand creating some very cool Masteres-themed polos, midlayers and jumpers. This polo drops in hints of green and yellow, making it one of the classiest shirts we've seen in a long time, akin to many of the offerings on our best golf polo shirts guide.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Season Opener Tour Bag | £529 (opens in new tab) As some of the best golf tour bags go, this is perhaps one of the most unique and visually appealing options on the market. Boasting the classic green colorway, the Season Opener Tour bag from TaylorMade just oozes class and truly epitomizes what the masters is all about. The azalea and TaylorMade logo on the back of the bag also adds to the stunning design.

(opens in new tab) Srixon Majors Edition Tour Bag | £499 (opens in new tab) Srixon have also come up with another excellent tour bag design ahead of the first major, with this Majors Edition bag delivering a striking green and white design and a very clean finish. The professional look this bag offers is a real winner and we expect to see plenty of these out on the fairways this week at Augusta.

(opens in new tab) J Lindeberg Azalea Polo | £89 (opens in new tab) The shirt will divide opinion but you cannot deny that J Lindeberg have really pushed the boat out on the flowery Masters theme here. The Azalea polo is vibrant, eye-catching and the perfect piece of kit to wear if you want to get in the mood for the Masters this week.