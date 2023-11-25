One Of The Best Rangefinders We've Tested Is Now Reduced By 30%

When it comes to getting yardages in golf, there are a few different ways you can do it - and the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder might just be the ideal option - especially when it includes a Black Friday discount. 

The best laser rangefinders are hugely helpful for many golfers and, in our review, we rated the Blue Tees Series 3 very highly, giving it 4.5 stars with the main standouts being the exceptional clarity and speed, as well as the premium aesthetics.

GPS devices have theirs pros, such as when you can't see a pin you can still get yardage to the green. However, some of the best golf GPS devices can stop working in places or run out of battery. What's more, they do tend to be slightly more pricier but, on the other hand, they do provide certain yardages, such as hazards. 

So, why would you purchase a rangefinder? Well, with a rangefinder in hand, you can get an exact yardage to a pin, bunker or certain spot on the course. This makes it easier to pick a club and, if you look at the professional scene, they will often use rangefinders during their practice rounds.

As of writing, the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder is 30% off, with the model one of the cheapest prices we have ever seen it at! The company are notorious for producing excellent products and, at under $200, it offers excellent value for money.

A golfer puts the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder to his eyes

(Image credit: Future)

Tech-wise, the Series 3 has a 900-yard range and is fully waterproof, making it perfect for all weather and courses. This rangefinder also comes with a slope switch so, if you are using it in a practice round, you can have it do slope adjustment yardages. Just remember that this must be switched off in tournament play. 

Like a lot of premium rangefinders, the Blue Tees one comes with a built-in magnet allowing you to attach it to a golf cart or anything else metal. This rangefinder will also adjust the display clarity to make sure you can zap your yardages in all sorts of lighting. 

For some, they struggle to know if they have locked on and zapped the flag, so this this rangefinder has a vibration pulse in the trigger to let you know you have got your target. With so many features and that premium look and feel, this rangefinder at this amazing price is a no-brainer in our opinion, it performed well in testing and price. 

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


