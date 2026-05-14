Nike's PGA Championship Shoes Are Here, And They Have Divided The Golf Monthly Office

Nike always releases special edition shoes for the men's Majors and 2026 is no different. Green of course featured heavily for The Masters in April and now the PGA Championship shoes offer up designs that celebrate one of the most unique moments in golf history, the disappearance of the Wanamaker Trophy. I have gone into detail on what specifically happened below but what is clear from the rumblings from the Golf Monthly office, is the three shoes certainly divide opinion...

So how did the Wanamaker trophy disappear and how do the shoes pay homage to this? Well after winning the 1925 PGA Championship Walter Hagen gave the trophy to a cab driver to take to his hotel, but it never turned up. He just so happened to avoid an awkward conversation by winning the tournament in 1926 and 1927, but in 1928, after losing to Leo Diegel, Hagen had to admit that he had lost the trophy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, Hagen found the trophy in 1930 and shipped the original back to the PGA. So how do the shoes reference this event? Well chiefly the shoes feature the words “Lost” and “Found” are placed on the left and right tongues of both shoes, and the words feature again on the outsoles as you can see in the image at the top of this page. This design continues into the insoles as well.

The shoes are all finished in white and 'hot lava' colors and there are floral graphics featured on all three models as well. It must be said that whilst I always like Nike pushing the boat out with special edition shoes, and I love the homage to history here, I think better colors could've been picked. A couple of the other Golf Monthly team members agreed with me whereas others really liked the finish so these may divide opinion in the golf space.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They will be released May 14, 2026 through Nike and select retailers. Available in men’s sizing, the retail price is set at $230 for the 95, $190 for the Pegasus 1, and $180 for the Victory Pro 4 as you can see above.