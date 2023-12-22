Need Some Stocking Fillers In Time For Christmas? Here Are Our 7 Top Picks

If you are in need of some last-minute stocking fillers then here are our top seven picks for you to grab by Christmas

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
By Zach Bougen
published

Shopping for Christmas is never-ending and you may need to grab some last-minute bargains to fill up those Stockings. Amazon is a great place to find those great deals, especially with their next-day delivery through Amazon Prime, they can make sure you get your gifts by Christmas. 

When it comes to gifts for golfers it can be tough as they usually buy themselves everything or golf gear can come with higher price points. That is why we are putting together this deal guide, to give you a hand on some of the best deals that Amazon has for stocking fillers, that a golfer may already have but can never have too much of. Here are our top seven picks from Amazon for your last-minute stocking fillers.

Garmin Approach S12 | 25% Off at Amazon Was $199.99 Now $149.99

Garmin Approach S12 | 25% Off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $149.99

Most golfers are going down the path of getting a GPS to help with their golf. The data you can collect and also the help when out on the course can help to improve their game. Admittedly this is more of a big present than a stocking filler maybe, but it is still a great gift to receive and will fit in a stocking easily!

Read our full Garmin Approach S12 Review

Garmin Approach G12 | 20% Off at Amazon Was $149.99 Now $119.99

Garmin Approach G12 | 20% Off at Amazon
Was $149.99 Now $119.99

The Garmin G12 is great for those who don't want to go all out for a watch. This clip-on GPS can clip onto the belt or even the bag and gives you the yardages you need for the front, middle, and back to make your round easier. This would make a great stocking filler for those who need a hand with their yardage.

Read our full Garmin Approach G12 Review

Image

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder| 40% Off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $169.99

If you are looking for a great stocking filler bargain then look no further. This great rangefinder from Callaway has a great deal on it and is perfect for a golfer needing to find accurate yardages out on the course.

Mizuno Microfiber Cart Towel | 40% Off at Amazon Was $30 Now $18

Mizuno Microfiber Cart Towel | 40% Off at Amazon
Was $30 Now $18

Something most golfers will always need and use is a towel, especially on those muddier courses. Keeping those grooves clean is important in golf so treat someone to this great Mizuno-branded towel.

Sili Wraps Birdie Hunter Golf Tools and Markers | 50% Off at Amazon Was $14.88 Now $7.44

Sili Wraps Birdie Hunter Golf Tools and Markers | 50% Off at Amazon
Was $14.88 Now $7.44

If you are looking for a great gift, then this is a good option. This divot tool is 7 in 1, it has a ball marker, groove cleaner, debris remover, pitch mark repair, and club stand to keep the grips out of the wet. The clip for your bag or belt is also a bottle opener so this has many functions and would make a great gift for a golfer.

Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls | 24% Off at Amazon Was $49.99 Now $37.95

Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls | 24% Off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $37.95

A must for all golfers is balls and with this being a top ball when released in 2022, this is a great deal. Golfers are always in need of balls, especially the ones spending time in trees, so these make a great stocking filler.

Read our full Callaway 2022 Chrome Soft X Review

Callaway Golf 1ft x 2ft Strike Zone Hitting Mat | 20% Off at Amazon Was $52.78 Now $42.25

Callaway Golf 1ft x 2ft Strike Zone Hitting Mat | 20% Off at Amazon
Was $52.78 Now $42.25

For that golfer who practices at home, whether in the garden or the home, this is a great gift for them. This mat lets you hit off it and see where your strike is going at impact. This is a great tool to allow you to tee it up from home and get better.

Amazon has always been the go-to when you want something quick and that is no different at Christmas. All of our suggestions can arrive before Christmas so be quick and get those last-minute stocking fillers in for the golfer in your life. But be wary of course, that to be able to do this you need to be an Amazon Prime member which is why we have included a link to that sign up below. (It is worth noting that you can get a 30-day free trial right now, so sign up, get the gifts you need before Christmas guaranteed, then cancel the account when you like.)

Amazon Prime | Sign up here

Amazon Prime | Sign up here

Easy Prime sign up through this link. 

Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


