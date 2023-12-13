Golf Balls Make The Ideal Christmas Gift, Here Are Our 9 Favorite Ball Deals

One thing every golfer needs is golf balls, and lots of them. Even the best players lose golf balls, and even if you manage to keep your ball in play they have a shelf life and will need replacing fairly quickly anyway. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.

But there are plenty of savings to be had this Christmas, whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or your preference is for soft golf balls there is a wealth of great deals to be had.

For that reason, we've chosen to bring you a spotlight on some of the best golf ball deals we've found in the lead up to Christmas, on a wide range of products from the balls you will see used on Tour to some of the best cheap golf balls. And if you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.

Pro V1 2-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98 The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. The same deal is available on the Pro V1x. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can! Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

Wilson Golf Tour Velocity Distance Golf Balls | Save $5 at Amazon

Was $24.99 Now $19.99 If you want or need to stock up for the winter then now is the ideal time to do it. The Velocity is great value for money for new golfers, as the dimpled pattern helps offer greater distance to maximize your power. The Wilson Velocity balls are very durable as well and we rated it so highly that it has been included on our guide to the best Wilson Golf Balls.

Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track | 10% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $44.98 The Chrome Soft is one of the best golf balls for high-spin players who are looking to add more distance and control to their long game. With a saving of 10%, this is a fantastic golf ball you should definitely think about purchasing if you're a mid-range handicapper. The Triple Track option is great for lining up putts. Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review

Srixon Marathon 15 Pack Golf Balls | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $19.99 Now $17.99 or buy two for $30 Engineered for distance and durability, the Srixon Marathon Golf Balls feature a large, highly resilient Energetic Gradient Growth Core that delivers explosive ball speed. It's a two-piece construction, mid-high launch and mid spin ball with a 98 compression, making it a good all rounder at a fantastic price of just $1 per ball.

TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Balls | $29.99 or buy two for $49.99 at The Golf Warehouse An excellent addition to the TaylorMade golf ball family that offer amateurs the chance to balance the price they pay with a level of performance to suit them. In the hands of a mid or slower swinger, there is plenty of performance to be had here. Specifically, the short game feel and spin control are outstanding for a ball that comes in at this price point. Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 Golf Ball Review

