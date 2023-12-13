Golf Balls Make The Ideal Christmas Gift, Here Are Our 9 Favorite Ball Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls this Christmas. After all, balls make an ideal gift for golfers!
One thing every golfer needs is golf balls, and lots of them. Even the best players lose golf balls, and even if you manage to keep your ball in play they have a shelf life and will need replacing fairly quickly anyway. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.
But there are plenty of savings to be had this Christmas, whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or your preference is for soft golf balls there is a wealth of great deals to be had.
For that reason, we've chosen to bring you a spotlight on some of the best golf ball deals we've found in the lead up to Christmas, on a wide range of products from the balls you will see used on Tour to some of the best cheap golf balls. And if you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
Pro V1 2-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. The same deal is available on the Pro V1x. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition Golf Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $39.99
A 20% saving on the ball Tiger used to use, featuring the unmistakable ‘TIGER’ side stamp and each ball having a number 1. From a performance perspective, the TOUR B XS-TW edition balls are near identical to the standard TOUR B XS model.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls Review.
Wilson Golf Tour Velocity Distance Golf Balls | Save $5 at Amazon
Was $24.99 Now $19.99
If you want or need to stock up for the winter then now is the ideal time to do it. The Velocity is great value for money for new golfers, as the dimpled pattern helps offer greater distance to maximize your power. The Wilson Velocity balls are very durable as well and we rated it so highly that it has been included on our guide to the best Wilson Golf Balls.
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track | 10% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $44.98
The Chrome Soft is one of the best golf balls for high-spin players who are looking to add more distance and control to their long game. With a saving of 10%, this is a fantastic golf ball you should definitely think about purchasing if you're a mid-range handicapper. The Triple Track option is great for lining up putts.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Balls |$34.99 Buy Two get One FREE at Carl's Golfland
An excellent, premium offering from one of the best brands on the market, delivering excellent ball flights and fantastic distance with your long irons. If you're a fan of Srixon, then definitely take a look at this.
Read our full review of the Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Ball
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball | 10% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
The TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending Tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that is slightly firmer than the TP5, which is also on offer. Currently, you can grab the TP5x with a 10% discount.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review
Srixon Marathon 15 Pack Golf Balls | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $19.99 Now $17.99 or buy two for $30
Engineered for distance and durability, the Srixon Marathon Golf Balls feature a large, highly resilient Energetic Gradient Growth Core that delivers explosive ball speed. It's a two-piece construction, mid-high launch and mid spin ball with a 98 compression, making it a good all rounder at a fantastic price of just $1 per ball.
TaylorMade 2021 Distance + Golf Balls | $19.99 or buy two for $35 at The Golf Warehouse
This is an extremely good value two-piece ball, which is a small fraction of the price that you will be paying for a premium ball, and offers many of the benefits that you would expect from a multi-layered ball.
Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Balls | $29.99 or buy two for $49.99 at The Golf Warehouse
An excellent addition to the TaylorMade golf ball family that offer amateurs the chance to balance the price they pay with a level of performance to suit them. In the hands of a mid or slower swinger, there is plenty of performance to be had here. Specifically, the short game feel and spin control are outstanding for a ball that comes in at this price point.
Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 Golf Ball Review
For more golf gift advice this Christmas, take a look at our comprehensive best gifts for golfers guide.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
