It's Player Championship Week And Here Are 7 Of The Coolest Limited Edition TPC Brand Collabs We'd Love To Get Our Hands On
The biggest golf tournament outside the Majors has attracted big brands who are queuing up to collaborate with the TPC
The Players Championship runs this week from March 13th to 16th. The tournament, considered to be the unofficial ‘fifth Major Championship', will see a stellar field lineup at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.
The Players Championship not only boasts one of the most iconic golf holes – the infamous 17th hole with its island green, but it also has the largest prize money for a single tournament – with the winner bagging an incredible $4.5 million and a total purse of $25 million.
Many of golf's best-ever players have won the Players, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus. Claiming this title comes with that whopping pay cheque, but there are plenty of perks to winning the Players Championship like Major exemptions, world ranking points and much more.
There are a host of brands collaborating with the tournament to release limited edition Players Championship kit, clothing and everything in between – all getting the TPC makeover from the best golf shoes to the best golf apparel. I've had a look around and below is a selection of some of the coolest TPC-branded golf kit worth checking out, but you'll have to be quick to grab these as they are selling fast.
1. Malbon
Malbon is without a doubt, one of the coolest brands in golf. Born in Los Angeles, it aims to blend the time-honored traditions of golf with a fresh, creative spirit. In anticipation of the 2025 Players Championship, Malbon has partnered with the PGA to create a collection commemorating the long-standing event and prestigious course at TPC Sawgrass. The Malbon X The Players collection features select items of clothing including jackets, polo shirts and t-shirts as well as driver and putter covers.
The Malbon X The Players jacket is one of the signature items in the Players collection. Designed for style, comfort, and performance, it provides warmth and protection. It features the Players Championship Logo Across and the Malbon X The Players logo on the sleeve and is available in sizes from XS-XXL. View the entire collection at Malbon.
2. Cobra Golf
The Gator Drip limited edition headcovers combine the signature gold and navy of the unofficial 5th major with a striking reminder of the lurking danger at every turn at Sawgrass – the infamous Florida 'gators. Complete the collection with the matching also has fairway, hybrid and blade putter covers – all limited editions, so grab them quick at Cobra Golf.
3. LaFavre
LaFavre is one of the coolest streetwear brands around and has gained global popularity with its unique and bold styles. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, LaFavre has collaborated with The Players to launch a limited edition collection of trucker caps, t-shirts and hoodies.
The range of TPC Truckers caps comes in various colorways and feature intricately embroidered LaFavre and TPC logos. These will probably be already sold out as you read, but if you're lucky grab one fast at LaFavre.
4. Nike
These limited-edition Players Championship Nike shoes will sell out fast. Nike says the NRG Air Max Plus G are inspired by the goats that used to help maintain some of the best golf courses in the US. They have a waterproof synthetic leather upper, a web lacing system and a strong midfoot plate for ultimate stability. The nod to the TPC comes on the shoes speciality soles and pays homage to TPC Sawgrass’ famous 17th hole. Complete with a map of the green, designer Pete Dye’s signature and the Players Championship logo.
5. Fanatics
Fanatics has a massive selection of officially licensed Players Championship merch. From caps to hoodies and shot glasses to the official Players coffee mug – there's something for every fan of golf and the TPC.
Show off your love for golf as you sip your morning cup of coffee with this 11oz. Mug. Designed with The Players logo, it's perfect for getting started in the morning or enjoying some tea at night. Whether you're gearing up for a day on the course or watching the pros from home. View the entire collection at Fanatics.
6. Sugarloaf Social Club
Sugarloaf Social Club are renowned for dropping limited runs of golf apparel and accessories from polos to hats, head covers and more. The Players X SSC collection sees the brand pair up with the TPC to drop what they say is a "pretty saucy collection". Featuring archive inspiration you'll have to move fast to bag one of these limited-edition items.
Based on classic polo shirts seen at TPC Sawgrass over the years. The Players X SSC Big Stripe Sport Polo has a classic silhouette with sharp collar, deep four-button placket, and a floating pocket. Available in S-XL, it's sure to be snapped up fast. View the entire The Players X SSC collection at Sugarloaf Social Club.
7. Puma
The Puma Royale Players golf shoe is designed to strengthen your stance with soft spikes that they say "deliver traction while keeping you light on your feet." Featuring premium full-grain leather on the outside for durability, the interior will keep you comfortable round after round.
You can find out more on the 2025 Players Championship with first and second round tee-off information and our expert Players Championship picks, predictions and odds for glory in the PGA Tour's flagship event.
