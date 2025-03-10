The Players Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds

After Russell Henley's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour heads for its flagship event and The Players Championship.

Taking place at TPC Sawgrass, the best of the PGA Tour will be present in Florida, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler looking to become the first player to win three Players Championships in a row.

Scheffler claimed The Players Championship in 2023 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as 'the fifth Major', the event provides the largest tournament purse in golf and, despite LIV Golfers not featuring, some of the biggest names like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will be present.

Played at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, The Players Championship has been won by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and McIlroy, with scores varying year-by-year.

Going into the event, Scheffler is favorite to join Nicklaus as a three-time winner, while a number of big names will be looking to secure one of the most lucrative trophies on the calendar.

The Players Championship Course Guide: TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TPC Sawgrass is one of the most recognized golf courses in the world and has staged The Players Championship since 1982.

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it is the headquarters of the PGA Tour and, famously, the land was purchased for $1 back in 1979. At the time, it was 415 acres of swampland but, after months of work, was eventually opened and became what it is today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by renowned course designer Pete Dye, TPC Sawgrass possesses one of the most famous three hole stretches in golf, with the par 5 16th, par 3 17th and par 4 18th often playing a big part in determining the outcome of The Players Championship.

The 17th is, arguably, the most famous par 3 in all of golf. Measuring 137-yards, the island green provides a daunting tee shot, especially as the hole is surrounded by water. What's more, the par 4 18th ranks as one the hardest finishing holes in golf.

Measuring at 7,352 yards, TPC Sawgrass is around average length for a PGA Tour venue and, since 2008, winning tournament scores have been in double digits.

Crucially, to succeed round the layout, players need to keep their ball in the fairway, with players losing around 0.45 shots, on average, if they miss the short grass, with water coming in on 17 holes.

The Players Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Scottie Scheffler -20 2023 Scottie Scheffler -17 2022 Cameron Smith -13 2021 Justin Thomas -14 2020 Cancelled due to Covid Cancelled due to Covid 2019 Rory McIlroy -16 2018 Webb Simpson -18 2017 Si-Woo Kim -10 2016 Jason Day -15 2015 Rickie Fowler -12 2014 Martin Kaymer -13

The Players Championship Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Rory McIlroy (+900)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Ludvig Aberg (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

Russell Henley (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Corey Conners (+4000)

Keegan Bradley (+4500)

Sepp Straka (+4500)

Sungjae Im (+4500)

Daniel Berger (+5000)

Jason Day (+5000)

Tony Finau (+5000)

All other players are priced at +5500 or higher

The Players Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Morikawa played brilliantly for the first 65-or-so holes at Bay Hill before getting beaten by Henley down the closing stretch. The two-time Major champion seemed to be playing not to lose instead of playing his own game, and I think he’ll be desperate to turn it around this week.

He is a quality player who has won some of the biggest tournaments in the game. What's more, he is in incredible form right now with two runners-up finishes in his last five starts. TPC Sawgrass tests you in every department, so Morikawa’s well-rounded game should be a huge advantage in this form. I’m backing him to bounce back strong.

Outsider: Sepp Straka (+4500)

Straka is leading the FedEx Cup standings but is fairly underrated in the Players Championship odds despite winning in January, finishing T5 last week and ranking a career-best 13th in the world.

The Austrian has a very hot putter right now and his long game holds up to the toughest courses. He was T16 last year and T9 in 2022, so has some solid course form at TPC Sawgrass, so there’s a chance that this could potentially be his breakout week and another big win for a European in 2025.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Justin Thomas (+2000)

Although Thomas had a disappointing weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he is still playing some excellent golf that includes a runner-up finish at The American Express, as well as T6 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Genesis Invitational.

A former winner of The Players Championship, Thomas has a good record round TPC Sawgrass and, although he missed the cut last year, he is in far better form in 2025. Looking at the stats, he is sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green and, if he can keep his driver on the straight and narrow, I don't see why he can't be in contention on Sunday.

Outsider: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+9000)

The South African has a fine record round TPC Sawgrass, finishing in a tie for 13th in both 2023 and 2024.

Going into this week, Bezuidenhout has two top 20 finishes in his last four starts, including a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open. Although he isn't the longest off the tee, the 30-year-old does hit fairways and, on the greens, he is third in Strokes Gained: Putting, something that will be a big help at TPC Sawgrass.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favourite: Ludvig Aberg (+1800)

Out of all the leading players with the best chances of winning this week, I think there's the least risk with Aberg. He can eat courses like this for breakfast with his length off the tee and regular success with the putter. Add in some almost robotic ball-striking with an iron in hand and often mistake-free wedge play, and you've got yourself a Players champion in the making.

A T8 finish last year was achieved without a great putting week, so even something close to satisfactory on the greens might well see Aberg chalk up his second win in three starts.

Outsider: Sepp Straka (+4500)

Straka being considered as an outsider still is strange, especially given his form in 2025 and his current position as No.1 in the FedEx Cup standings. Although averaging seven yards less than the tour average off the tee so far this year, a 7,300-yard TPC Sawgrass will not be too long for the Austrian to handle, as he's shown in the past.

Winners here are typically excellent ball-strikers who are strong putters - two boxes which Straka can emphatically tick. In the form he is in right now, I would almost be surprised if he wasn't in the top-10 come Sunday.

How To Watch The Players Championship

US/ET

Thursday 13th March: 10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 1, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 1, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 14th March: 10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 2, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

10.00am - 1.00pm Live from The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 2, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live from The Players (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 15th March: 10.00am - 2.00pm Live From The Players, 2.00pm - 7.00pm Round 3, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock)

10.00am - 2.00pm Live From The Players, 2.00pm - 7.00pm Round 3, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock) Sunday 16th March: 9.00am - 1.00pm Live From The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 4, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock)

UK/GMT

Thursday 13th March: 11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 14th March: 11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11.30am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 15th March: 1.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

1.00pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 16th March: 1.00pm - 10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

