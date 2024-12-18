My New Favorite Golf Apparel Brand Has The Coolest Collaborations, And You'll Love Them Too

Malbon co-found Stephen Malbon recently told Golf Monthly "You don't have to dress like you're a tour player if you’re not one.

"Yes, you have to wear a polo and tuck your shirt in and wear a belt. Got it. Other than that, wear whatever the hell you want, be comfortable."

It got me really thinking about the direction of golf fashion. I used to think of myself a bit of a traditionalist - I was strongly anti-golf hoodies, not fond of trainer-style golf shoes and generally preferred to stick with less-controversial clothing when on the course. Those were my opinions a few years ago and to say my views on golf fashions have softened in recent years would be an understatement.

Now, if you see me on a golf course on a chilly day, I'll likely be wearing a golf hoodie. My favorite pair of golf shoes I can also wear to the pub on a Saturday night. Brands like Malbon are pushing a new more casual and inclusive fashion into golf and, after a bit of time and persuasion, I'm all for it. At Golf Monthly we have been lucky enough to test out a lot of Malbon gear of late and our very own Joe Ferguson, part of our testing team, is a big fan as well.

In fact in a recent review of the LS Windshirt, Joe said;

'I for one am a huge fan of the brand and its progressive attitude towards golf fashion and opening the game up to a youth that may not have considered it ‘cool’ before. I actually wrote a piece staunchly defending the brand and Jason Day’s clothing choices that provoked a very strong reaction shortly after the Masters.'

I couldn't agree more and it is great to see the brand has produced some of the coolest pieces of golf clothing and accessories in recent years in collaboration with a whole host of notable brands - Coca Cola, Formula One, Levi's and more. I've picked a few of my favorites for this piece but you can view more for yourself on the official Malbon website - you'll be surprised how many unique collaborations the brand has produced!