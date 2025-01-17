Kickstart Your 2025 Season With These 3 Game-Improving Golf Apps And Training Aids

There are many golf-specific apps and even more of the best golf training aids available – all designed to help improve your golf quickly and track your game and performance out on the course. They all offer a plethora of stats and information, and some even give your fitness a boost with tailored golf workouts – which also go hand in hand in making you an overall better golfer.

But with so many and them all making bold claims of shaving strokes of your game, finding the right one that suits you can be tricky. Here at Golf Monthly, we've had the chance to get our hands on quite a few and below I've listed some of the tried and tested apps and training aids that have big discounts and sign-up offers available. So now's the time to get your game in shape, and ready for the start of the season.

1. Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+

Arccos is an official PGA-approved golf swing-tracking app that helps golfers analyze and improve their game. The Arccos sensors are screwed into the grip of each golf club and provide you with real-time data on all of your shots, when paired with the award-winning Arccos app it delivers unparalleled personal insights into your game.

We rated the Arccos system as a five out of five on review and the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ also grabbed a coveted spot in the Golf Monthly 2023 Editor's Choice Awards.

For Apple Watch users you can also track via your smartwatch which gives significant enhancements to the experience for players seeking to record their on-course shot data without carrying their phone. The Link Pro allows golfers to also automatically track shots right from their front pocket, without a phone.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+

The Arccos GEN3+ Smart Sensors have been a big hit with the Golf Monthly team and we think they're an excellent tool to use if you're looking to access high-quality data about your game. Amazon has numerous offers available with superb discounts including the Arccos Smart Sensors Bundle which comes with the GEN 3+ Sensors, Link Pro and 1st Year's Membership to the Arccos app. You can also get the special edition Smoke Sensors as well as the green finish. Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ Review

2. GolfForever Swing Trainer

GolfForever is designed to help golfers master their swing, build strength, and enhance flexibility. It's a superbly versatile system and GolfForever says its Swing Training System makes it easy for the average golfer to reap the benefits of easy, at-home or on-the-course training.

On review, the GolfForever Swing Trainer received an excellent 4.5 stars out of five, with our tester Mike Bailey saying, "The Swing Trainer is a game changer." Mike noted that using the included resistance bands and training bar, "you can work through different positions in the swing, and by moving away from your anchor point or repositioning your hands, you can vary the difficulty of the workouts."

The system comes with access to the GolfForever App which app comes loaded with various golf fitness and recovery plans designed by PGA Tour performance coaches. Including workout routines that progress as you do and 1000s of on-demand videos for warmups, stretching, pain relief, speed-building and on-course performance.

GolfForever Swing Trainer

GolfForever has discounts across its entire range. There are various bundled options and the Golf Swing Trainer Plus bundle is a great starting point – which comes with everything you need including a year's membership to the GolfForever Training Program app. Read our full GolfForever Swing Trainer Review

3. Rapsodo Launch Monitor

The Rapsodo Launch Monitor offers real-time golf data and is one of the best launch monitors in golf which pairs Doppler Radar technology with your iPhone or iPad camera to provide instant video replay, active shot tracer, and professional-level accuracy. Golf Monthly's Joel Tadman gave the Rapsodo a 4.5 out of 5 stars when reviewed saying, "The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance."

Paired with the Rapsodo app the device will record key data points like ball speed, launch angle and carry distance – displayed after each shot and allows users to compare and contrast each strike. Joel found the graphic feedback to be very useful even though it wasn't 100% accurate every single time, and the odd outlying number is to be expected, but the vast majority of the data was superbly accurate with what we'd expect from a top-tier launch monitor.

It's worth noting the Rapsodo Launch Monitor is only compatible with the iPhone 7 and beyond and the iPad 2017 and up in outdoor mode, and iPhone 8 and up and the iPad Pro in net mode, which will leave Android users left wanting. However, the new Rapsodo MLM II device is now compatible with Android, so there are now options if you're not an Apple user.

Rapsodo Launch Monitor

The Rapsodo has many great features with slow-motion video capture and shot tracer technology to show you where your shots are going. Rapsodo measures 9 of the main data points that golfers look for when putting the hours in on the driving range. One thing to bear in mind is that it is only compatible with IOS devices. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

