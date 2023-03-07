Arccos Unveils Brand New Apple Watch Updates

Arccos users no longer have to use their phones to track golf shots after an update to the Arccos for Apple Watch app, one of the best golf apps for Apple Watch.

It means that Arccos users, if they so choose, will be able to track shots, see distances and caddie-style advice from the comfort of their wrists.

A total of 20% of Arccos users are said to use the Apple Watch when they play, which gives A.I. Rangefinder distances, personalized club recommendations, the ability to add penalty strokes, see shot history and hole scores, and make any necessary edits.

The update will also allow players to mark the hole location on the green with a click of a button on their Apple Watch when standing directly next to the pin, allowing for more accurate short game and putting insights.

“From a product standpoint, we have completely re-developed the Arccos Caddie app for Apple Watch architecture from the ground up,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product.

“With well over half a million rounds played by Arccos members on Apple Watch last year alone, this redesign makes the experience dramatically better,” he added.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

The new update is optimized for Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models, and golfers won't even need to do anything. Simply open the app, confirm which course you're playing and click start round. The app then syncs the smart sensors in the grip of each club to track your shots.

Arccos Golf, one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices, has now recorded more than 650 million shots during 13.5 million rounds in 162 countries worldwide.

As well as shot tracking, Arccos includes an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth. New Arccos members who played at least 10 rounds are said to lower their handicap by an average of 5.71 strokes in their first year of membership.