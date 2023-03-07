Arccos Unveils Brand New Apple Watch Updates
Arccos Golf users will no longer need their phone when tracking their shots on the golf course
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Arccos users no longer have to use their phones to track golf shots after an update to the Arccos for Apple Watch app, one of the best golf apps for Apple Watch.
It means that Arccos users, if they so choose, will be able to track shots, see distances and caddie-style advice from the comfort of their wrists.
A total of 20% of Arccos users are said to use the Apple Watch when they play, which gives A.I. Rangefinder distances, personalized club recommendations, the ability to add penalty strokes, see shot history and hole scores, and make any necessary edits.
The update will also allow players to mark the hole location on the green with a click of a button on their Apple Watch when standing directly next to the pin, allowing for more accurate short game and putting insights.
“From a product standpoint, we have completely re-developed the Arccos Caddie app for Apple Watch architecture from the ground up,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product.
“With well over half a million rounds played by Arccos members on Apple Watch last year alone, this redesign makes the experience dramatically better,” he added.
The new update is optimized for Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models, and golfers won't even need to do anything. Simply open the app, confirm which course you're playing and click start round. The app then syncs the smart sensors in the grip of each club to track your shots.
Arccos Golf, one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices, has now recorded more than 650 million shots during 13.5 million rounds in 162 countries worldwide.
As well as shot tracking, Arccos includes an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth. New Arccos members who played at least 10 rounds are said to lower their handicap by an average of 5.71 strokes in their first year of membership.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x