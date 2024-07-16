Joe The Pro's 5 Best Prime Day Driver Deals!
PGA Professional and driver tester Joe Ferguson has spotted some unbelievable value on some of his driver favorite models…
As someone who literally gets paid to test the best drivers for a living, I know just how quickly the market can move with this particular club. One minute you have the freshest, shiniest new model, and before you know it your pride and joy is two generations old. As annoying as that can be, it also presents a real opportunity to find some incredible value, especially on Amazon Prime Day.
This year alone, I have extensively tested over 30 drivers so I like to think I know what a good product looks like in this category, whether it is the best low-spin drivers, the best drivers for high handicappers, or even the best driver for slicers.
I have been scouring the internet, and have had my mind blown by some of the incredible prices I am seeing from drivers that I have personally tested and know to be exceptional. It is not just Amazon that has some exceptional deals on Prime Day, I have found some absolute show stoppers on PGA TOUR Superstore. Allow me to show you...
Ping G430 LST Driver
Starting out with a low-spin bomber, the Ping G430 LST is one of the best ‘current’ model drivers out there. This driver is a brilliant combination of typical Ping playability but with a very aggressive spin profile that makes it one of the longest drivers on the market in 2024. One of the standout features for me with the G430 range is the much-improved acoustics. Despite being exceptional performers, the previous iteration of G425 drivers were a touch loud and ‘clangy’ for my liking but this has absolutely been rectified across the G430 range.
Some low-spin models lack a little in the forgiveness department but the G430 LST most certainly does not fit into that category, off centre hits are still eminently playable and the tight dispersion of this driver make it a real standout product with massive tour usage.
To be able to pick up a ‘current’ in-line driver model from Ping for under $400 is frankly too good to miss, so go ahead and grab yourself a bargain!
Ping G430 LST Driver | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $579.99 Now $399.98
A hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. This is a low spin driver with a truly broad appeal that has the high-tech looks and powerful feel to match the all-round performance. Pick yourself up a serious bargain here!
TaylorMade Stealth 2+ Driver
This model was still being played by both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler up until a matter of months ago so that should tell you all you need to know about its pedigree. Pushing the carbon era on from its predecessor the Stealth, this driver coupled a slight aesthetic facelift with some performance refinements that were very welcome. A slightly more compact profile looks great to the eye at address and the ample ball speed of the original Stealth remains.
I love the sold thud that the carbon face of this driver produces and I found it to be one of the most adjustable drivers on the market with a huge sliding weight giving ample scope for some serious flight adjustment.
To be able to pick this driver up for under $400 right now is a brilliant deal, representing some exceptional value for money.
TaylorMade Stealth 2+ Driver | 37% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $629.99 Now $399.98
The Stealth 2+ is an excellent all-around driver, ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address. The moveable weights do a great job adding to the versatility of this driver. We were extremely impressed by the added forgiveness on offer from this version of the driver.
TaylorMade Sim2 Max Driver
I’m a little biased here as I actually gamed this driver for quite some time, so I was delighted to see it on offer for a ludicrously low price given its quality. The SIM2 Max will stand the test of time as one of the most forgiving drivers ever made in my opinion. I found it so incredibly user-friendly that at times it was almost automatic! Maybe not quick as long as some of its time due to its higher spin profile, but boy oh boy could I find some fairways with this thing.
I may be a little nostalgic as I write this but I also think it might be my favorite looking TaylorMade driver of all time from the playing position. The proportions are just perfect and the contrast between the crown, the banner strip, and the face makes lining it up super easy.
If you are looking for a great value fairway finder, then look no further. At over 40% off its original RRP, this has to be worth a look.
TaylorMade SIM 2 Max Driver | 43% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $529.99 Now $299.98
This is a brilliant all-around driver, ideal for anyone who wants a sharp look at address and a serious ability to find fairways. This is one of the most user-friendly drivers around still. Great looks and acoustics combine to make the value here outstanding.
Titleist TSR4 Driver
Titleist makes some of the most refined and sophisticated drivers on the market, and none more so than the TSR4. With a slightly more compact profile than the rest of the range, this is definitely a driver for the better, and high-speed player. As I fit into that category (somewhat!) I am thrilled to see the TSR4 on offer for 25% of its RRP.
The ball speed project that Titleist embarked on certainly paid dividends with the TSR range as they are some of the hottest drivers I have tested in recent memory. Along with the refined visual, Titleist got the acoustics absolutely spot on with the entire TSR range and these are some of the sweetest-sounding drivers around.
Titleist TSR4 Driver | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $599.99 Now $449.98
One of my absolute favorites here, the TSR4 is a truly stunning driver that offers something very different from the other heads in the TSR family with its more compact shape. Aimed at confident ball-strikers with higher spin rates, I have always been impressed by how much forgiveness is on offer.
Cobra Aerojet 50th Anniversary Driver
I have found a brilliant deal on the Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Aerojet driver which celebrates the heritage of the Cobra brand going into its 50th year.
The Aerojet driver in itself is an exceptional product that is still in the bag of multiple tour players globally, but the anniversary color scheme makes it a real standout piece.
The suspended bridge weight design enables unrestricted flexibility of the face and sole and positions the CG low and forward which gives an undeniably fast ball speed. The PWRSHELL face insert also maximizes flexibility for faster ball speed and higher launch.
I’ve always had a soft spot for the Aerojet range and I am thrilled to be able to point you in the direction of some incredible value here.
Cobra Aerojet 50th Anniversary Driver | 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $599.99 Now $299.98
A chance to own a really cool, standout, commemorative piece here for a fraction of the original RRP! This driver is an excellent performer on its own, but with the addition of the limited edition colorway, it really is elevated. Don't miss out on a great deal here...
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
'The European Tour Is The One Getting Pushed Out' - Harrington On PGA Tour vs LIV Golf Rivalry
Speaking to Golf Monthly, the two-time Claret Jug winner explained how the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide has actually helped the game, especially the excitement around Major tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Golf Needs Tiger Woods ‘Desperately’ - Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele, who is in the same group as Tiger Woods at the Open Championship this week, said golf still "desperately" needs the 15-time Major winner
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
I Wished For Amazing Golf Shoe Deals On Prime Day, And They Delivered - Here Are My Top 3 Picks
Genuine savings on good golf shoes are few and far between on Amazon Prime Day, but this year appears to be different
By Dan Parker Published
-
Need A New Flatstick? Here Are 9 Discounted Models From Brands Like Odyssey, Cleveland and Cobra
Here's our break down of the 9 best putter deals to look at if you are in the market for a new flatstick.
By Sonny Evans Published
-
I've Tested These Women's Golf Shoes And They Are A Bargain On Amazon Prime Day
Our Women's Editor has found some great deals on women's golf shoes
By Alison Root Published
-
17 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - we select our top picks from Amazon Prime Day
Everyone loves great value and, in this piece, we have scouted the best products available during Amazon Prime Day for under $50!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Am A PGA Pro, And If You Only Spend $10 This Prime Day… I Implore You To Spend It On Scottie Scheffler’s Training Aid!
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson thinks this is the best $10 you could spend on your golf game…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Golf Holiday Booked? You Need A Travel Bag And There Are Two Excellent Models Discounted Right Now
Travel bags are one of the best long-term investments you can make when it comes to your golf game and, this Amazon Prime Day, we have found two good models on sale...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I'm A Rangefinder Guy, But This Garmin Golf Watch Deal Is Too Good To Ignore
Our top golf watch pick currently on the market, the S70 from Garmin has performed outstandingly in testing and currently has a discount during Amazon Prime Day.
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Save 20% On One Of Our Favorite Package Sets This Amazon Prime Day
The Strata Men's Golf Package Set is one of the most popular sets on the market and, right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab it with 20% off
By Conor Keenan Published