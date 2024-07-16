Joe The Pro's 5 Best Prime Day Driver Deals!

As someone who literally gets paid to test the best drivers for a living, I know just how quickly the market can move with this particular club. One minute you have the freshest, shiniest new model, and before you know it your pride and joy is two generations old. As annoying as that can be, it also presents a real opportunity to find some incredible value, especially on Amazon Prime Day.

This year alone, I have extensively tested over 30 drivers so I like to think I know what a good product looks like in this category, whether it is the best low-spin drivers, the best drivers for high handicappers, or even the best driver for slicers.

I have been scouring the internet, and have had my mind blown by some of the incredible prices I am seeing from drivers that I have personally tested and know to be exceptional. It is not just Amazon that has some exceptional deals on Prime Day, I have found some absolute show stoppers on PGA TOUR Superstore. Allow me to show you...

Ping G430 LST Driver

(Image credit: Neil Tappin)

Starting out with a low-spin bomber, the Ping G430 LST is one of the best ‘current’ model drivers out there. This driver is a brilliant combination of typical Ping playability but with a very aggressive spin profile that makes it one of the longest drivers on the market in 2024. One of the standout features for me with the G430 range is the much-improved acoustics. Despite being exceptional performers, the previous iteration of G425 drivers were a touch loud and ‘clangy’ for my liking but this has absolutely been rectified across the G430 range.

Some low-spin models lack a little in the forgiveness department but the G430 LST most certainly does not fit into that category, off centre hits are still eminently playable and the tight dispersion of this driver make it a real standout product with massive tour usage.

To be able to pick up a ‘current’ in-line driver model from Ping for under $400 is frankly too good to miss, so go ahead and grab yourself a bargain!

Ping G430 LST Driver | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $579.99 Now $399.98 A hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. This is a low spin driver with a truly broad appeal that has the high-tech looks and powerful feel to match the all-round performance. Pick yourself up a serious bargain here!

TaylorMade Stealth 2+ Driver

(Image credit: Future)

This model was still being played by both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler up until a matter of months ago so that should tell you all you need to know about its pedigree. Pushing the carbon era on from its predecessor the Stealth, this driver coupled a slight aesthetic facelift with some performance refinements that were very welcome. A slightly more compact profile looks great to the eye at address and the ample ball speed of the original Stealth remains.

I love the sold thud that the carbon face of this driver produces and I found it to be one of the most adjustable drivers on the market with a huge sliding weight giving ample scope for some serious flight adjustment.

To be able to pick this driver up for under $400 right now is a brilliant deal, representing some exceptional value for money.

TaylorMade Stealth 2+ Driver | 37% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $629.99 Now $399.98 The Stealth 2+ is an excellent all-around driver, ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address. The moveable weights do a great job adding to the versatility of this driver. We were extremely impressed by the added forgiveness on offer from this version of the driver.

TaylorMade Sim2 Max Driver

(Image credit: Future)

I’m a little biased here as I actually gamed this driver for quite some time, so I was delighted to see it on offer for a ludicrously low price given its quality. The SIM2 Max will stand the test of time as one of the most forgiving drivers ever made in my opinion. I found it so incredibly user-friendly that at times it was almost automatic! Maybe not quick as long as some of its time due to its higher spin profile, but boy oh boy could I find some fairways with this thing.

I may be a little nostalgic as I write this but I also think it might be my favorite looking TaylorMade driver of all time from the playing position. The proportions are just perfect and the contrast between the crown, the banner strip, and the face makes lining it up super easy.

If you are looking for a great value fairway finder, then look no further. At over 40% off its original RRP, this has to be worth a look.

TaylorMade SIM 2 Max Driver | 43% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $529.99 Now $299.98 This is a brilliant all-around driver, ideal for anyone who wants a sharp look at address and a serious ability to find fairways. This is one of the most user-friendly drivers around still. Great looks and acoustics combine to make the value here outstanding.

Titleist TSR4 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist makes some of the most refined and sophisticated drivers on the market, and none more so than the TSR4. With a slightly more compact profile than the rest of the range, this is definitely a driver for the better, and high-speed player. As I fit into that category (somewhat!) I am thrilled to see the TSR4 on offer for 25% of its RRP.

The ball speed project that Titleist embarked on certainly paid dividends with the TSR range as they are some of the hottest drivers I have tested in recent memory. Along with the refined visual, Titleist got the acoustics absolutely spot on with the entire TSR range and these are some of the sweetest-sounding drivers around.

Titleist TSR4 Driver | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $599.99 Now $449.98 One of my absolute favorites here, the TSR4 is a truly stunning driver that offers something very different from the other heads in the TSR family with its more compact shape. Aimed at confident ball-strikers with higher spin rates, I have always been impressed by how much forgiveness is on offer.

Cobra Aerojet 50th Anniversary Driver

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

I have found a brilliant deal on the Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Aerojet driver which celebrates the heritage of the Cobra brand going into its 50th year.

The Aerojet driver in itself is an exceptional product that is still in the bag of multiple tour players globally, but the anniversary color scheme makes it a real standout piece.

The suspended bridge weight design enables unrestricted flexibility of the face and sole and positions the CG low and forward which gives an undeniably fast ball speed. The PWRSHELL face insert also maximizes flexibility for faster ball speed and higher launch.

I’ve always had a soft spot for the Aerojet range and I am thrilled to be able to point you in the direction of some incredible value here.