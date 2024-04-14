Jason Day’s Championship Vest From The Masters Has Gone On Sale... Here's How To Get It!

Golf fashion is forever changing and, at the 2024 Masters, it was Jason Day who created the biggest talking point with his Malbon Golf Championship vest causing quite the stir at Augusta National.

Featuring No.313 and the words 'Malbon Golf Championship', the vest prompted Augusta National to ask Day to remove it during the second round of the Masters. However, following the tournament, Malbon Golf have now released it to the public, and it's available to pre-order from the official Malbon website.

Regarding the vest, we can't confirm what 313 actually means, but it could be associated with the 'Connect 313' Fund, which is a PGA Tour “Changing the Course” initiative created to "ensure every Detroit native has access to the internet and technology within a ten-minute walk of their home". Malbon has been involved with the campaign before.

When it comes to Malbon Golf, Day signed with the brand in January 2024 and joined the likes of Charley Hull to don the apparel. Established by Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017, the LA-based company has continued to gain popularity, with their ultimate aim "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth."

Available in Small to Extra, Extra Large, the vest is constructed of 100% extra-fine merino wool and features a ribbed neckband, armholes and waistband, as well as all the details we saw in the 2024 edition at the Masters.

Currently, the style is pre-order only and is estimated to start shipping in early May but, given the attention that the vest has garnered at Augusta National, it's an item of apparel that is sure to make you stand out on the golf course,

Along with the vest, Day's pants were also a big talking point at the Masters, with the former Major winner wearing a pair of nylon pants during the first round of Augusta National. There were mixed reactions to them, but they are also available to purchase from the Malbon site.

