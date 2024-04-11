Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!
We take a look through the best reactions to Jason Day's Masters pants, which caused a huge stir on the social media platform
The opening round of the Masters produced a number of stories on Thursday, but it was an item of clothing which seemed to have social media talking the most, with Jason Day's pants causing X/Twitter to have a field day!
Paired alongside 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and PGA Tour star, Max Homa, the trio were always going to receive a lot of coverage from television cameras and, from the very first tee shot, it was the Malbon gear of Day's which caught the limelight.
After seven years with Nike, Day signed a deal with Malbon in January 2024 to wear the brand's golf apparel. Since then, a number of clothing items have caught the eye throughout the PGA Tour season and, at Augusta National, many had their eyes on his attire.
Some compared the pants to those worn by MC Hammer, whilst Sky Sports commentators, Paul McGinley and Sir Nick Faldo, joked that Day ordered a 32" inch waist and got sent a 42".
Such was the reaction, Malbon's X/Twitter admin responded to the comments, with a tweet reading: "Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again".
Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again.April 11, 2024
Malbon produce some very stylish apparel and, with Day's appearance at the Masters creating a big-talking point, they have certainly gained more publicity from it all. Below, we have found the best tweets from the social media platform.
Ano am no fashion icon but Jason days trousers 🙈🙈😂😂April 11, 2024
Jason Day holds the unique distinction of being the only man in the field at The Masters who could jump out of a plane today and land safelyApril 11, 2024
Tiger must have smiled nostalgically when he saw Jason Day's pants today pic.twitter.com/27Kvms1m5RApril 11, 2024
Jason Day’s parachute pants are an abominationApril 11, 2024
Jason Day showing up with parachute pants is insane pic.twitter.com/KVzpr00Rx9April 11, 2024
“Fore, please. Jason Day now driving.” #themasters pic.twitter.com/TCNbAzp1ObApril 11, 2024
Commentators have not stopped talking about Jason Day’s baggy pants at The Masters…as if they literally weren’t also commentating when every player dressed like this pic.twitter.com/WTpNWSHGL3April 11, 2024
Where did Jason Day get his trousers ?? 2008 😳😳😳🕺🕺🕺April 11, 2024
Jason Day on the first tee #themasters pic.twitter.com/mCxNYJI67cApril 11, 2024
What is Jason Day wearing … 😳April 11, 2024
How many actual golfers could fit in Jason Day’s pants?April 11, 2024
Why are Jason Day’s pants 17 sizes too big?April 11, 2024
Nice of Jason Day’s dad to let him where his pants to play Augusta today #themasters pic.twitter.com/4MVep0eugNApril 11, 2024
My god, if the wind picks up enough, Jason Day may be gone foreverApril 11, 2024
WHAT IN THE WORLD ARE THESE PANTS THAT JASON DAY IS WEARING?!?!?!April 11, 2024
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
