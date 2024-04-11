Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!

We take a look through the best reactions to Jason Day's Masters pants, which caused a huge stir on the social media platform

The opening round of the Masters produced a number of stories on Thursday, but it was an item of clothing which seemed to have social media talking the most, with Jason Day's pants causing X/Twitter to have a field day!

Paired alongside 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and PGA Tour star, Max Homa, the trio were always going to receive a lot of coverage from television cameras and, from the very first tee shot, it was the Malbon gear of Day's which caught the limelight.

After seven years with Nike, Day signed a deal with Malbon in January 2024 to wear the brand's golf apparel. Since then, a number of clothing items have caught the eye throughout the PGA Tour season and, at Augusta National, many had their eyes on his attire.

Some compared the pants to those worn by MC Hammer, whilst Sky Sports commentators, Paul McGinley and Sir Nick Faldo, joked that Day ordered a 32" inch waist and got sent a 42".

Such was the reaction, Malbon's X/Twitter admin responded to the comments, with a tweet reading: "Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again".

