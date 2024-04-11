Golf Twitter Had A Field Day Over Jason Day’s Malbon Pants During The First Round Of The Masters... Here Are The Best Reactions!

The opening round of the Masters produced a number of stories on Thursday, but it was an item of clothing which seemed to have social media talking the most, with Jason Day's pants causing X/Twitter to have a field day!

Paired alongside 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and PGA Tour star, Max Homa, the trio were always going to receive a lot of coverage from television cameras and, from the very first tee shot, it was the Malbon gear of Day's which caught the limelight.

After seven years with Nike, Day signed a deal with Malbon in January 2024 to wear the brand's golf apparel. Since then, a number of clothing items have caught the eye throughout the PGA Tour season and, at Augusta National, many had their eyes on his attire.

Some compared the pants to those worn by MC Hammer, whilst Sky Sports commentators, Paul McGinley and Sir Nick Faldo, joked that Day ordered a 32" inch waist and got sent a 42".

Such was the reaction, Malbon's X/Twitter admin responded to the comments, with a tweet reading: "Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again".

Looks like that time for folks to get mad over clothes again.April 11, 2024 See more

Malbon produce some very stylish apparel and, with Day's appearance at the Masters creating a big-talking point, they have certainly gained more publicity from it all. Below, we have found the best tweets from the social media platform.

Ano am no fashion icon but Jason days trousers 🙈🙈😂😂April 11, 2024 See more

Jason Day holds the unique distinction of being the only man in the field at The Masters who could jump out of a plane today and land safelyApril 11, 2024 See more

Tiger must have smiled nostalgically when he saw Jason Day's pants today pic.twitter.com/27Kvms1m5RApril 11, 2024 See more

