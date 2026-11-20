The rise of the mini driver has been a golf trend and innovation that looks here to stay, and adding one to your bag is highly recommended by our expert testing team if you need a club to go to off the tee in particular. Indeed the best mini drivers can offer a unique blend of distance, control and versatility for professional and amateur players alike.

One of our top picks in this category in 2026 is the TaylorMade R7 Quad; which scored an impressive 4.5-star rating from Golf Monthly's resident PGA Pro and driver expert Joe Ferguson.

Right now, the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver is discounted to just $399.99 – its lowest ever price at Amazon, and a saving of $80 on the usual $479.99.

This early Black Friday golf deal might already be a contender for one of the best we've seen so far, considering the TaylorMade R7 Quad is basically never discounted, so it's sure to be a popular deal that is worth grabbing while you can.

best mini driver Save $80 TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save $80 The TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver is packed with modern tech, including a satin Infinity Carbon Crown, Twist Face, and Thru-Slot Speed Pocket. Its standout feature is the four-way adjustable sole weighting system (two 13g and two 4g weights) that lets you fine-tune launch, spin, and draw or fade bias. If you're looking for a reliable fairway-finder off the tee that's just as versatile off the deck, this is a prime opportunity to bag one of the most playable mini drivers on the market at a never seen before Black Friday price. Read the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver Review

In our TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver review, Joe Ferguson called it his favorite new club, and for Joe, who tests all the best golf drivers and mini drivers to hit the market, that's a telling statement on the quality the R7 Quad brings.

Joe was thrilled to report that the R7 not only was a really fun club to use, but it was a highly functional club for the top end of the bag. Maintaining the same excellent performance as its predecessor but adding some extra adjustability that make it an even more useful and viable option for a fairly broad range of players of the tee and the floor.

Familiar TaylorMade tech like Twist Face and the Speed Pocket remain intact, but the old split crown from the outgoing BRNR Copper mini driver makes way for the Qi35’s Infinity Crown. The standout feature, however, is the R7 Quad-inspired four-way sole weighting, which gives golfers the freedom to adjust CG front-to-back for launch and spin control while shifting heel-or-toe bias to fine-tune shot shape.

Joe summed up the R7 Quad Mini Driver by saying it's one of the more versatile mini-drivers I have used, working just as effectively off the deck as it does from the tee. That versatility, coupled with the super cool looks and beautiful shaping, makes this my standout choice in the mini driver category.

If you're not after a mini driver this Black Friday, then our early Black Friday golf deals page has the top picks so far from our resident deal hunters.

This deal is US-only, but below you'll find the best prices on the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver in your location and currency.