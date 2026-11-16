12 Best Golf Stocking Stuffers - the ideal smaller gifts for the golfer in your life

Stocking stuffer gifts can be tricky, but knowing your friend and loved one is a golfer is an easy avenue to explore.

However, we will warn you - there are plenty of golf-related trap gifts that seem like a good idea at the time, but in reality either aren't great quality or simply won't be used. I'm thinking unbranded golf balls with their favorite sports team badge on them, pocket-sized score counters or poorly made novelty headcovers - there are plenty of these on Amazon but we'd recommend you stay away.

Instead, why not listen to what the Golf Monthly want to find in their stockings? I asked my wonderful colleagues what they ask for from Santa over the holiday period and have put them all in one article for those who are struggling for gift ideas. From the best training aids and winter golf gloves to the boring (but necessary) items like tees and golf towels, these products will make those Christmas stockings look very full but will also be fully appreciated by the golfer in your life. Alternatively, be sure to check our guide on the best golf gifts as well where we have picked a variety of present ideas ranging in price.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors