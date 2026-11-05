TaylorMade is best known for crafting some of the best golf drivers, irons and tour-proven putters on the market. Its clubs routinely dominate our buying guides with top scores and impressive reviews.

The brand has also quietly made serious waves in the golf apparel space, turning out heritage-inspired lifestyle pieces, mid-layers, polo shirts and more, which look just as sharp in the clubhouse as they do standing on the first tee.

Shop the TaylorMade Black Friday Sale.

Right now, you can secure up to 50% off a wide selection of TaylorMade premium golf clothing. So whether you are looking to refresh your own golf apparel or find the ideal Christmas gift for the TaylorMade golfer in your life, this early Black Friday apparel sale is packed with big discounts and something for every golfer

Below, I've highlighted some of the best discounts. This promotion runs for a limited time; all discounts wrap up on November 30th. Sizes are also fairly limited and appear to be selling fast.

So we'd suggest snapping up sizes and colorways while you can, as, like all the best golf deals, once they're gone, they're gone.

This is just a selection of what TaylorMade has available in its Black Friday Sale. If you’re after something specific, there is plenty to choose from, so it’s worth checking out.

Although they aren't currently discounted, TaylorMade has. a fine range of some of the best golf balls, and if you're looking for a new ball, again worth checking out.