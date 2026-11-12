Callaway’s Quantum Drivers Are Already Up to 31% Off in Early Black Friday Sales

Black Friday 2026 officially runs from November 27 through Cyber Monday on November 30. However, this year, you don't need to wait, because the trend with the majority of online golf retailers is to drop their Black Friday deals now.

The Golf Monthly Black Friday 2026 Golf Deals hub has some of the best early deals and is well worth checking out. A few impressive discounts that caught my eye are on some of the best golf drivers of 2026 from Callaway.

Shop Callaway Quantum Drivers with up to 31% off at Amazon.

Our expert team are big fans of Callaway, and the Quantum range is regarded as some of the best Callaway drivers of 2026.

For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped discounts on the latest Quantum models. We rarely see such new drivers this heavily discounted, especially by this much, and we'd say if you have your eyes on one, grab it fast, as with all the best golf deals, once they're gone, they're gone.

In our reviews of the latest Callaway Quantum range, we awarded them impressive scores. Joe Ferguson handily tested all the models (apart from the mini), which made for a consistent opinion on the performance of each driver and the specific design attributes and key features of each driver.

Callaway claims the Quantum Max is built to suit the widest range of players, and pairs speed and consistency with the same Tri-Force Face tech found in its tour-inspired siblings. In his Quantum Max review, Joe awarded it a 4.5-star rating and was happy to report that it was a standout performer, and confirmed those claims of outstanding speed and stability.

Joe reckoned the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond was an excellent option for the low-spin, better-player category. The latest version combines exceptional ball speed with a tour-inspired shape and meaningful adjustability, making it a compelling choice for golfers seeking a penetrating ball flight without sacrificing feel or workability.

The Triple Diamond Max is the best-looking driver in the Quantum lineup. The dark carbon finish gives it a premium appearance. However, as Joe noted, it's not just its looks that make it a top contender; the larger, more rounded profile inspires a little more confidence at address than the more compact, triangular shape of the standard Triple Diamond.

Joe noted ball speeds were among the fastest recorded, finishing second only to the TaylorMade Qi4D. More importantly, the Triple Diamond Max delivered noticeably greater stability and forgiveness than the standard Triple Diamond without sacrificing the powerful feel or penetrating flight that better players expect, but with a higher level of forgiveness over the standard model, it also makes for an appealing choice to a much broader range of golfers.

Image 1 of 4 The Quantum Max Driver, like all the range features, Callaway's Tri-Force Face tech. (Image credit: Future) The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond combines exceptional ball speed with a tour-inspired shape. (Image credit: Future) The Quantum Triple Diamond Max has the same dark carbon finish as its siblings. (Image credit: Future) The Quantum Mini Driver delivered powerful ball speeds with impressive control and playability. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Finally, Joel Tadman took to the iconic fairways of the Old Course at St Andrews to put the Callaway Quantum Mini Driver to the test. If you struggle with a driver, a mini driver bridges the gap between a standard driver and a 3-wood.

The best mini drivers feature a larger clubhead than a fairway wood for extra forgiveness off the tee, paired with a shorter shaft and higher loft than a traditional driver for improved accuracy and control.

The Quantum Mini delivered and then some, with Joel reporting that it offers powerful ball speeds and was highly accurate, with added control and playability off the deck too. It has two adjustable loft options, which means golfers will be able to find a spec that benefits their specific requirements.