Early Black Friday: Get Up to 67% Off the Best Golf Tech We Tested This Year
The Blue Tees ecosystem is rarely discounted, and with impressive reviews from our experts, you won't go wrong picking up one of these top-rated game-enhancing devices on sale at PGA Superstore
Blue Tees Golf has carved out a dedicated following by bridging the gap between what could be considered overpriced market leaders and cheap, disposable optics. Blue Tees has challenged the best golf rangefinders from established brands like Bushnell and Garmin.
Its Captain Pro model is our choice for the best rangefinder for features in our buying advice for the top lasers on the market, and it packs tournament-level features like slope-adjusted distances, pulse-vibration flag lock, auto-ambient lighting, and crisp magnification—into sleek, ergonomic casings that our expert tester reckoned punched well above its mid-tier price point.
Shop the Blue Tees Black Friday Sale at PGA Superstore.
For 2026, Blue Tees has expanded its growing and affordable ecosystem with modern golf course tech, highlighted by clever hybrid devices like the Player Pro GPS speaker.
As fairly new products that are already fairly priced, they aren't discounted very often. In the lead-up to Black Friday, PGA Superstore has discounted some of our favorite Blue Tees tech. If you've started your Christmas shopping early or treating yourself to some game-improving gold tech, then why wait for Black Friday? We'd say grab these discounts while you can.
Below you'll find the best discounts at PGA Superstore, including a whopping 67% off the Playmaker+ Golf GPS Watch, one of the best golf watches. Down to a bargain $99.99, from its usual $299.99 price tag.
This is just a selection of what PGA Superstore has on sale, and there is a fine selection of the best golf drivers, irons, putters, and a host of the best golf ball deals. So if you’re after something specific, there is plenty to choose from, so it’s worth checking out.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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