Early Black Friday: Get Up to 67% Off the Best Golf Tech We Tested This Year

Blue Tees Golf has carved out a dedicated following by bridging the gap between what could be considered overpriced market leaders and cheap, disposable optics. Blue Tees has challenged the best golf rangefinders from established brands like Bushnell and Garmin.

Its Captain Pro model is our choice for the best rangefinder for features in our buying advice for the top lasers on the market, and it packs tournament-level features like slope-adjusted distances, pulse-vibration flag lock, auto-ambient lighting, and crisp magnification—into sleek, ergonomic casings that our expert tester reckoned punched well above its mid-tier price point.

Shop the Blue Tees Black Friday Sale at PGA Superstore.

For 2026, Blue Tees has expanded its growing and affordable ecosystem with modern golf course tech, highlighted by clever hybrid devices like the Player Pro GPS speaker.

As fairly new products that are already fairly priced, they aren't discounted very often. In the lead-up to Black Friday, PGA Superstore has discounted some of our favorite Blue Tees tech. If you've started your Christmas shopping early or treating yourself to some game-improving gold tech, then why wait for Black Friday? We'd say grab these discounts while you can.

Below you'll find the best discounts at PGA Superstore, including a whopping 67% off the Playmaker+ Golf GPS Watch, one of the best golf watches. Down to a bargain $99.99, from its usual $299.99 price tag.

This is just a selection of what PGA Superstore has on sale, and there is a fine selection of the best golf drivers, irons, putters, and a host of the best golf ball deals. So if you’re after something specific, there is plenty to choose from, so it’s worth checking out.