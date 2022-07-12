Finally, Amazon Steps Up Its Game With Great 2022 Prime Day Golf Deals
There are a number of outstanding 2022 Prime Day golf deals to be had this year, but these are the five best
Let’s be honest, when it comes to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), the number of quality golf products that have been available in recent years hasn’t been overly impressive. But 2022 is looking like a different animal, as Amazon has stepped up its game in the golf space this year with a number of exceptional deals.
As I perused all of the different golf options available today, there were several that jumped out at me as particularly great offers, which made it tough to pick my best five deals. But I’ve whittled down the list and here are my choices for the products you absolutely need to explore at these prices.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
When it comes to golf balls, as hard as others have tried to take on the challenge, it’s the Titleist Pro V1 that remains not only the most popular ball in golf but arguably the best, just as has been the case for the better part of two decades now. And to see this golf ball discounted at any time other than Holiday season is rare, so you should definitely consider stocking up. The newest Pro V1, which was released last year, proved especially good in our testing, as it delivers the type of tee-to-green performance that has so many Tour players using it week in and week out. More especially, it’s long off the tee, incredible around the greens, stable in the wind and among the most durable golf balls on the market.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were $48 Now $40
It is rare to find the best golf ball in the game with 20% off but Amazon has you covered with this Prime Day deal.
BagBoy Nitron Push Cart
There’s a reason that the BagBoy Nitron won a Golf Monthly Editor’s Choice award for 2022. It’s simply one of the best push carts, if not the best, on the market today. And at 20 percent off, the value here is undeniable for a product that will make golf more enjoyable and prove to be a great investment. The Nitron is incredibly durable and you can expect it to last for several years. It’s also lightweight and in our testing was easy to maneuver around the golf course. Additionally, it’s extremely easy to fold and unfold for use and storage. If you’ve been thinking about a push cart or need to replace an old one that you’ve been using, now’s the time to make a move.
BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $319.95 Now $254.95
Save yourself over $60 on one of the best golf push carts in the game. We liked it so much that we included it on our Editor's Choice awards list for 2022.
Strata Men’s Package Set
If you’re new to golf or thinking about taking up the game, a quality package set is a great way to get started. That said, not all package sets are created equal, and there are plenty of options out there that should be avoided due to a lack of quality. But one of the best package sets you can buy is also one of the best Amazon Prime Deals that I’ve seen today and it’s the Strata Men’s Package Set. Most notably, the driver that comes with this package set is among the best we’ve tested in this category, and the stand bag is outstanding as well. The irons are also easy to hit and in our testing these clubs through the bag offered better feel than you would ever expect at this price range. If you’ve been on the fence about getting into the game, here’s your chance.
Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £229.99
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has 30% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor
One of the best ways to improve your golf game is by using a launch monitor, as it will help you quickly identify weaknesses in your game that need to be worked on. In recent years, portable launch monitors have become more and more popular, allowing golfers to get the data they need at an affordable price. One of the best portable launch monitors is the Flightscope Mevo. It is easy to set up, can be used indoors and outdoors, and utilizes doppler radar to get you the accurate metrics that you’re looking for, including ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, carry distance, and clubhead speed, just to name a few. And at $100 off the regular retail price, this is an absolute bargain and a great option to help you start shooting better scores.
FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
WAS $499.00 NOW $399.20
Grab a saving of nearly $100 on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the most hi-tech launch monitors in the business, that is almost the size of a mobile phone!
Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker
Bushnell is best known for making some of the best laser rangefinders in golf, but its Wingman GPS speaker has been a highly popular product since its release. Not only does it give music lovers a chance to enjoy their favorite tunes on the golf course when they play – it’s one of the best golf speakers you can buy – but it also doubles as a GPS device that will provide valuable information throughout the course of a round to help you make good course management decisions. In our testing, the Wingman offered exceptional sound quality and range and a magnetic strip allows it to be securely attached to a riding cart during rounds. At its full retail price this is a great product for any golfer, but at 15 percent off it’s kind of like stealing.
Bushnell Wingman Speaker | 15% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $149.95 Now $127.95
Want a cool golf speaker that also helps with GPS yardages and has a multitude of other features? The Bushnell Wingman is one of the best and has 15% off for a limited time only.
