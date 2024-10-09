Don't Wait For Black Friday, These Amazon Prime Golf Deals Won't Last!

With Amazon's July Prime Day in the rear view mirror, here we are again with Amazon Big Deal Days, which is a great time to be a golfer as brands like adidas, TaylorMade, Titleist and many, many more, are offering some tremendous discounts.

We are now into the second day of the Big Deals sale and, so far, we have seen plenty of products on offer, which you can keep up to date with in our special hub. This event acts as a kick-off to the Black Friday shopping season but why not get in there early rather than waiting for Black Friday? Especially as the item you have your eye on now could be sold out or not on sale next month. You snooze, you lose, as they say.

There are some excellent deals to be had right now on all manner of golf items from the best drivers to the best golf balls. Maybe you're in need of a new GPS watch? If that's the case, you're in luck as one of the best models out there is the Garmin Approach S62 and it's available at a nice discount at the moment.

We've also seen some bargains on golf bags, some of the best golf shoes and portable launch monitors which are great for adding a bit of purpose and fun to your practice sessions.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best deals we've seen in each category, but there are plenty of others to be had so while you're on Amazon have a good look around.

Wilson Launchpad Driver | Up to 65% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $119.99 In select specifications you can get a simply unbelievable discount on the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver right now, which is a deal that is quite frankly hard to beat. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve ever hit, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee. Read our full Wilson Launch Pad Driver Review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood | Up to 43% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $199.99 Featuring in an array of different shaft and head types, the Stealth 2 is an excellent fairway wood that provides great all-round performance. Not only does it have a superb alignment design, but the extremely high launch and powerful sound and feel are a real stand out. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood Review

Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Golf Bag | Up to 39% off at Amazon

Was $279.99 Now $189.95 While not fully waterproof, the carrying experience with the Fairway 14 was an enjoyable one in testing. It works well when carried or strapped to a cart or buggy and has ample storage space for all the kit you’d need to have with you. Right now, you can get the bag with as much as 39% off on select colors. Read our full Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review

KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | 24% off at Amazon

Was $189 Now $143.20 A lightweight, easy to fold cart similar in design to the hugely popular Motocaddy Cube. The KVV takes up very little room in your trunk, has a handy storage compartment and a brake to prevent it running away from you on hills.

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 12% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $439.99 The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review