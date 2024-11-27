Buying For A Golfer This Black Friday? Here Are My Top 11 Gift Ideas They Will Love

Buying a gift for a golfer can be a tricky enterprise. Getting the right club or other golf accessories can be a minefield because there are so many elements to consider. However, there are some golf gift ideas that are universally liked and, in this piece, I have picked out 11 products that fit into that category! These are products we have tested at Golf Monthly and I know for a fact the performance was excellent so the golfer in your life will certainly enjoy that aspect. I have also picked out products which can be used by pretty much anyone, and I would say the only information you are going to need from the person you are buying for is their shoe size on a couple of the gift ideas below. This is by design because I wanted to make the prospect of buying for a golfer as simple as possible for you! If you know they want a rangefinder, go with the V6 Shift. If their bag needs an upgrade, pick one of the models below, and so on.

It is also worth me saying that all of the products below are discounted nicely because we are approaching Black Friday. From my experience, Black Friday is a great time for good deals on golf equipment and it is actually a good time to shop for Christmas gifts as well. What's more, be sure to check out our hub on the best Black Friday golf deals for even more offers, where brands like Bushnell, TaylorMade and Titleist have some serious reductions!

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $329.99 I start with the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder, one of the top products on the market, at least according to our testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat so if you a golfer who needs a rangefinder, this is a great option. Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch | 29% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $249.99 Alternatively if the golfer in your life is a watch user, then the T9 from Voice Caddie currently has $100 off as well. Featuring slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, we found that the T9 has all the information you need to optimize your club selection and strategy. Along with the tech, it is slick, modern and lightweight and has a modest 29% off. Read our full Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch Review

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98 Get the gift of the best golf ball in the game with this holiday pack. It may only be 9% off but any discount on the Pro V1 is great to see. For those of you unaware, this is one of the most trusted golf balls on professional tours and is the most played model throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can! Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 For a more budget-friendly golf ball option, I also recommend the Tour Response Stripe ball. It may divide opinion but it is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $189.95 Now $99.95 A shoe worn by Bryson DeChambeau, the HyperFlex Carbon has a colossal 47% off at the moment. One of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory, it excels thanks to the superb stability it offers as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort. Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review

Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $199.99 Now $119.97 Another excellent shoe that makes a great gift in my opinion is the ZG23 shoe from adidas. it may be a year old, but it still looks great, performs well and with a 40% discount, you will certainly be saving some money going for these as a gift. Read our full adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Titleist Players 4 Plus Stand Bag | 37% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.99 Now $189.95 Or maybe you want to go for something a bit extra special by going for a golf bag? I certainly think the 4 Plus from Titleist is a model to consider. It offers the right level of storage space and number of pockets for most days out on the course. It will keep your kit safe and dry while being exceptionally lightweight for stress-free carrying.

Big Max Dri Lite Feather Bag | $60 off at Big Max

Was $209 Now $149 Once again I wanted to provide a more value-conscious option in the golf bag sector and i picked out the Feather from Big Max. This is an all-round stylish stand bag that is extremely light while providing plenty of protection from the elements. It offers a good amount of storage space for clubs and accompaniments, with the cooler pocket a real stand-out feature due to its size. Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Feather Stand Bag Review

Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 37% off at Amazon

Was $109.95 Now $69.62 If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller. Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | Up to 20% off at Amazon

Was $159.99 Now $127.99 Or maybe you want to go down the accessories route? All golfers need to work on their putting and a putting mat accessory is an easy way to do so. My top pick currently is the Perfect Practice Putting Mat. The various lines do a great job of providing clear visual feedback and the wooden sections are well made and look good. Right now it is up to 20% off as well in select sizes.

Arccos Link Pro | 25% off at Arccos

Was $224.99 Now $168.74 Finally I picked out the Arccos Link Pro, a shot-tracking device designed to improve all golfer's games. Improved battery life, added convenience and enhanced shot tracking combine to make the user experience even more seamless. Read our full Arccos Link Pro Review