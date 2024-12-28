Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Inesis 900 Rangefinder: Read Our Head To Head Verdict

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder $329.98 at Golf Galaxy US $329.99 at Best Buy $399.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore A simple to use, highly-accurate Bushnell rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. For Exceptional optics

Highly accurate

Easy to shoot the flag Against Limited improvements over prior model

Comes with slope functionality that can be easily disabled

Superb distance accuracy

Sturdy carry case included Against Does not show battery level in the display

Display not as clear as other models

Golf technology has never been better, with rangefinders being one of the products to benefit from significant improvements over the last decade or so. Budget options have made the biggest leap, offering golfers serious value for money in terms of performance and ease of use in comparison to the premium models on the market. The same can be said of the best golf watches, and best golf launch monitors as well.

Once a golfer starts using a rangefinder it becomes hard to go without it. And I'm no different. When I set my bag down beside my golf ball, the first thing I do as part of my pre-shot routine is to reach for my trusty rangefinder. From there I'm looking for data on yardages to the flag, the front of the green and any hazards that surround my target area. Having something in my hand that I can trust is essential to this process.

Five years ago, if I spent $100 on a rangefinder, it's likely I would have had to second guess the yardage. But not anymore. Models like the Inesis Golf 900 have revolutionized the budget rangefinder market and made it a much more enticing option for players of all abilities. To see just how good this model in particular is, we've decided to test it against arguably the best golf rangefinder there is, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift.

Design

We'll begin with the Inesis. In the hand it doesn't feel like a budget option. Budget rangefinders can often feel a bit 'plasticky'. With the 900 this is not the case, rather it feels lightweight but still sturdy.

It comes with a well-made carry case that is a breeze to use and includes a cloth for cleaning the lens, the all-important lithium battery, and a clip which easily attaches on to your golf bag. During our testing sessions both the rangefinder and the case were straightforward and easy to use.

In comparison, the Bushnell Tour V6 is certainly the better looking model of the two - the grey and white color scheme with flashes of orange certainly looks slicker and more modern. It's very lightweight but not too light that it struggles to stay steady in windy conditions. However, we weren't fans of Bushnell changing the positioning of yards/meters button from the top to the side. A setting button replaces it on the top, which our tester couldn't understand given it slows down the process of switching the unit of measurement and there are no other settings to adjust.

Thankfully, it's the one small criticism we can make about an otherwise premium-feeling product.

Display

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

After pulling out the Inesis from the sturdy protective case, we were able to shoot our yardage within seconds thanks to the clear, 6x magnified display. Even when your view is not totally clear, the Inesis can give you a reading by scanning the horizon behind your target.

The one criticism we have of the Inesis is the lack of a display for battery percentage. Without it, we had no idea how much life we had left in our device and therefore ran the risk of it dying half way through our round. There's no such issue with the Tour V6, which clearly displays the lifespan of the battery during use.

The display on the Bushnell Tour V6 is as good as it gets and is an upgrade on the Inesis. Locking onto the flag is nearly instantaneous and the rangefinder gently vibrates to confirm you've got the correct target.

The display is clearer and brighter than most of the top models on the market, which certainly helps you to pick out the flag from far away in poor light conditions. While there is a focus toggle, we rarely had to adjust this as the rangefinder focused onto our target with ease.

Ease of use

(Image credit: Future)

During testing, we had no issues retrieving the Inesis from the case. It couldn't be easier to use - simply take it from the pouch, aim at your target and click a small yellow button at the top of the device. Your yardage is delivered almost immediately and then you're good to go.

Efficiency, accuracy and ease of use are key factors we assess during our testing process for rangefinders and the Inesis ticked all three boxes. The slope functionality is also easy to use - simply pull out the yellow ring around the eyepiece, hold down the yellow button located on the top of the rangefinder and aim at your target.

(Image credit: Future)

There isn't much difficulty faced when using the Tour V6 either. As mentioned, thanks to the clear display it's easy to find and shoot your target. Feedback is immediate and the brightness of the display is very helpful in darker and dimmer conditions.

The V6 also has a magnetic side to the exterior, which allows users to clip it onto the frame of their golf cart; it's another nice touch. If we're really nit-picking it's worth mentioning that the elasticated strap on the carry case is a little fiddly to replace when doing it in a hurry if hanging from the side of your bag.

Features

The features on the Inesis are relatively basic but this isn't surprising given the price point. As previously mentioned, having a slope feature on a rangefinder of this value is fantastic - this used to be a feature manufacturers would charge premium price for. You can toggle between receiving your distances in yards or meters as well. Last but not least the 900 comes with a full two-year guarantee.

Given the price, it's not surprising the Tour V6 has more features than the Inesis. It too has a slope feature that is easily turned on and off and likewise distances can toggle between yards and meters. It is definitely one of the best rangefinders with slope out there right now.

But what sets it apart from the Inesis is the Bushnell GPS app - you can use this alongside your rangefinder to access 3D hole maps and flyovers as well as scoring functionality. This is a great one-two punch to help give you as much on-course information as you could hope for.

Overall apeal

The biggest appeal of the Inesis is the performance coupled with the price. It won't blow your socks off when you use it but it will tick a lot of the boxes required of a good rangefinder. Having all these capabilities on the golf course from a device that costs just over $100 makes it incredible value for money.

The black and yellow design might not be the most appealing for every player but at the same time, how many of us really care too much about what our rangefinder looks like? The carry pouch is also unspectacular in terms of looks but it's well-made, easy to use and keeps the rangefinder safe and secure.

In our opinion the Tour V6 is the better looking rangefinder; we really liked the white, grey and orange colorway. In use the combination of ease-of-use, accuracy and optics make the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift hard to beat. In simple terms you're getting a market-leading rangefinder but you're also having to pay a fair amount of money for the privilege.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Inesis 900 if...

- You're working with a tight budget

- You mostly require just the basic functions

- You value ease-of-use over aesthetics

Choose the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift if...

- You love additional features

- You want the best display possible

- You play often enough to warrant the higher price tag