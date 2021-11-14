Best Winter Golf Gear Deals

Check out the best winter golf gear offers available right now.

Best Winter Gear Deals
Winter is arguably the worse time of the year for any golfer. Nights are drawing in, the weather is deteriorating and the thought of tackling the adverse conditions can make any player tremble at the knees (quite literally).

Luckily, there are some upsides, with some superb deals available on winter golf gear, as a number of recognised brands offer much lower prices.

If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to, at least, check your winter gear. Whether it's the sizing or material, good winter gear can be extremely useful both on and off the course.

Due to the importance of suitable clothing, we have scoured through the internet to find you the best deals, with waterproofs, jumpers and trousers all available now for some superb prices.

Not only that, but why not check out our Winter Golf Week where you will find advice, buyers' guides and reviews of the best winter gear on the market.

As winter starts to rear its ugly head, why not also check out our best waterproofs and winter glove deals.

US Winter Gear Deals

Etonic Six Pocket Stretch Woven Pant | WAS $69.99 | NOW $30 | SAVE $39.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

Etonic Six Pocket Stretch Woven Pant | WAS $69.99 | NOW $30 | SAVE $39.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

Designed to be worn on and off the course, the Etonic has a mammoth six pockets for storage space and accessibility. It is also now more than half price.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-shirt | WAS $40 | NOW $30.07 | SAVE $9.93 at Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip-Up T-shirt | WAS $40 | NOW $30.07 | SAVE $9.93 at Amazon 

A stylish garment that can be put on and off with absolute ease, the Tech 2.0 is perfect for the ever-changing conditions and perfect for on and off course activities.

Puma Cloudspun Stlth Camo Jacket | WAS $90 | NOW $79.96 | SAVE $10.04 at Amazon

Puma Cloudspun Stlth Camo Jacket | WAS $90 | NOW $79.96 | SAVE $10.04 at Amazon

Worn by the likes of Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, Puma continues to show class and experience, with this smart and stylish Camo Jacket now under $80.

adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pant | WAS $89.99 | NOW $46 | SAVE $43.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pant | WAS $89.99 | NOW $46 | SAVE $43.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

Ranked among the best golf trousers available on the market, the Go-To Five Pocket Pant offers the traditional adidas style with nearly 50% off.

Puma Prior Generation Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant | WAS $85 | NOW $59.99 | SAVE $25.01 at Rock Bottom Golf

Puma Prior Generation Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant | WAS $85 | NOW $59.99 | SAVE $25.01 at Rock Bottom Golf

Created with technical fabrics that keep you comfortable no matter the conditions. Puma has produced a spacious pair of Trousers that offer a 5-pocket construction.

Glenmuir Plain Zip Neck Cotton Golf Sweater/Jumper | WAS $102.99 | NOW $76.95 | SAVE $26.04 at Walmart

Glenmuir Plain Zip Neck Cotton Golf Sweater/Jumper | WAS $102.99 | NOW $76.95 | SAVE $26.04 at Walmart

Made from 100% cotton, Glenmuir is one of the most established brands in the winter golf market. For under $80, this is a superb offer.

UK Winter Gear Deals

Stromberg Weather Tech Trousers | WAS £59.90 | NOW 2 FOR £90 | SAVE £29.80 at Online Golf

Stromberg Weather Tech Trousers | WAS £59.90 | NOW 2 FOR £90 | SAVE £29.80 at Online Golf

What's better than one pair of new trousers? How about two! With this sensational deal, you can pick up two pairs of Stromberg trousers for just £90!

Puma Riverwalk Woven Wind Jacket | WAS £70 | NOW £59.99 | SAVE over £10 at Click Golf

Puma Riverwalk Woven Wind Jacket | WAS £70 | NOW £59.99 | SAVE over £10 at Click Golf

Puma has always been a stylish brand, and this Riverwalk Jacket emphasises just that, with its retro style and 4-way stretch providing a fantastic premium item.

Nike Dri-Fit Crew Neck Sweater | WAS £69 | NOW £54.99 | SAVE £14.01 at Scottsdale Golf

Nike Dri-Fit Crew Neck Sweater | WAS £69 | NOW £54.99 | SAVE £14.01 at Scottsdale Golf

Nike is worn by some of the most recognised athletes to walk this planet, and this Crew Neck Sweater is perfect for on and off course activities, with their Dri-Fit technology giving you protection in all kinds of weather. 

Under Armour Performance Taper Soft Stretch Trousers | WAS £60 | NOW £47.99 | SAVE £12.01 at Amazon

Under Armour Performance Taper Soft Stretch Trousers | WAS £60 | NOW £47.99 | SAVE £12.01 at Amazon

Under Armour is used by some of the biggest names in golf, with these Performance Trousers giving you superb comfort and style for a very good price.

Galvin Green Damian Insula Golf Jacket | WAS £249 | NOW £169.95 | SAVE £79.05 at Click Golf

Galvin Green Damian Insula Golf Jacket | WAS £249 | NOW £169.95 | SAVE £79.05 at Click Golf

One of the best winter gear brands is now nearly £80 less. Galvin Green ranks as one of the best jackets on the market, with this Insula providing superb warmth and breathability in the savage winter conditions.

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | WAS £79.95 | NOW £39.90 | SAVE over £40 at Online Golf

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | WAS £79.95 | NOW £39.90 | SAVE over £40 at Online Golf

One of the most well-known fashion brands in the world is now half price! This stylish 1/2 Zip Midlayer is fully breathable and will make you stand out on the golf course.

FootJoy HLV2 Waterproof Rain Trousers | WAS £119 | NOW £99 | SAVE £20 at Click Golf

FootJoy HLV2 Waterproof Rain Trousers | WAS £119 | NOW £99 | SAVE £20 at Click Golf

Offering premium golf apparel for under £100, these Waterproof Trousers from FootJoy are an absolute no-brainer with the upcoming winter weather.


Stromberg Patron WX Hybrid Midlayer | WAS £64.90 | NOW £39.90 | SAVE £25 at Online Golf

Stromberg Patron WX Hybrid Midlayer | WAS £64.90 | NOW £39.90 | SAVE £25 at Online Golf

This Patron Midlayer is designed to be worn off and on the course, with its 4-way stretch capabilities giving you plenty of freedom of movement throughout the day.

adidas Cold Ready Golf Hoody | WAS £60 | NOW £52.99 | SAVE £7.01 at Click Golf

adidas Cold Ready Golf Hoody | WAS £60 | NOW £52.99 | SAVE £7.01 at Click Golf

As golf continues to incorporate modern trends, this Hoody from adidas is super smart and will make you stand out on the golf course. Made from a number of recycled materials, it will keep you extremely warm on the course.

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

