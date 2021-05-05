In this Galvin Green Dominic Insula Full-Zip jacket review, Joel Tadman puts it in play over multiple rounds to assess how it looks and performs

Galvin Green Dominic Insula Full-Zip Jacket Review

Golfers are always searching for that go-to mid layer they can reach for when playing in a variety of conditions and the Dominic Insula from Galvin Green has become this garment for us so far this year.

Why? First and foremost, it keeps you warm when it’s cold. Despite the fabric being relatively thin, this full-zip top is incredibly effective at taking away those winter chills.

It is also very soft and stretchy, which means you can swing without restriction. It comes up a little small in terms of sizing compared to a lot of other brands, but the extra give in the fabric means you get that snug, tailored fit without your movement being hindered.

The breathability is also a stand out feature. Once that morning frost had thawed as the sun risen above the clouds, we didn’t have a need to remove the Dominic to stop us from overheating, such is the breathability and versatility this garment provides.

We think you’ll agree, it looks the part too. Testing in the white/sharkskin colourway (there are two others available), we love the subtle striped pattern down the arms and colour blocking down the sides. Two front pockets provide much-needed refuge for your hands on cold days.

It won’t keep you dry should the heavens open, but the thin and soft nature of the fabric mean it can easily be combined with a waterproof layer, like the Galvin Green Action jacket.

To top it all off, much of the Dominic is made from recycled plastic, so you’re doing your bit for the environment by wearing it.

This is one of the best golf tops for those chilly Spring mornings and properly baltic winter rounds, so you’ll find yourself wearing it much of the time should you invest in it, which really enhances the value for money on offer here.