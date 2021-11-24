Best Golf Valuables Pouch

Some of us can’t have enough valuables pouches with half our tees strewn across one pocket and the rest in another.

This is the perfect way to declutter your golf bag – get your tees in one pouch, all that loose change in another and then keep your phone, car keys and wallet in another so there’s no post-round panic when you’ve put the finishing touches to your Nett 66.

These make perfect sense and are all a relatively cheap way of adding a good-looking accessory either on or inside your golf bag.

Ping Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £9.99/offers Colours: Grey Reasons to buy + Easy to keep things separate + Good value Reasons to avoid - Not the most exciting

This is particularly stylish, coming in a heathered grey polyester and there is a security clip for added safekeeping along with the zips. Inside you have a velour-lined inner and diver to keep everything segregated and in the right places so, whether you want to keep your watch, phone and jewellery separate and away from any unwanted scratches, you easily can. Cheaper than you might expect.

TaylorMade Performance Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £9.99/offers Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Handy size Reasons to avoid - Quite simple

This features a durable fabric make-up along with an internal fur-lined pocket to keep your belongings dry. And there’s no chance of everything spilling out when you throw it in the bottom of your golf bag as it comes with a drawstring closure.

Puma Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £7.99/offers Colours: Grey/black Reasons to buy + Cool camouflage look Reasons to avoid - Nothing to separate everything

If you’re a devotee of the brand then this will be for you. It comes in a pretty funky camouflage surround and is lightweight, extremely durable and comes with a draw-string opening. Better still it comes at an affordable price and makes for an excellent accessory.

Titleist Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £17.95/offers Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Super stylish Reasons to avoid - Not easy to get your hands on everytihng quickly

This is a bit different with an easy pinch-and-clinch closure and rounded finish which makes it easy to get your hands on what you’re after. Offers ample storage and has a premium leather protection. Available in black and the the iconic logo is front and centre.

Inesis Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £4.99 Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Is so cheap you could buy a few Reasons to avoid - Only really good for tees/change

As you would expect this won’t break the bank and could make the perfect stocking filler for Christmas. Ideal for keeping all your tees together and it comes with a two-way draw-string closure and is 100 per cent polyester. If you don’t want to splash out too much then this is ideal for keeping your bag neat and tidy.

Callaway Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £8.99/offers Colours: Grey Reasons to buy + Zip closure very handy + Velour lining Reasons to avoid - A variety of colours would be good

Like the Ping offering the heather-grey fabric is a great look. This comes with a zipper closure and it can be attached to the outside of your golf bag as it comes with a snap hook so it gives you plenty of options. Inside there is a velour lining which is a nice addition to a great product.

PXG Valuables Pouch Specifications RRP: £80 Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Quality leather offering Reasons to avoid - It's very pricey!

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill pouch, rather a high-end accessory for your valuables. It’s lined with an ultra-luxe and plush fabric and is a mix of pebble leather and polyester and, as is typical of the PXG brand, there is a bold logo. It’s topped off with a draw-cord opening and metal rivets to complete the look.