Some golfers are happy to do the job with whatever coin is sitting in our pocket or bag, others like to have every box ticked down to the last detail. If you’re playing on tour you’ll likely have a ‘lucky ball marker’ and there’s no reason why the rest of us can’t add a nice little touch like one of these to our golf.

Even at club level the game can be a frustrating ally and some of these might put a smile on your face while others are small works of art.

Best Golf Ball Markers

Athletic Works Neon Ball Markers

It’s not a great look or feel when you’ve hit the green, marked her up and then spend a very awkward 30 seconds trying to find your ball marker on the green. These are a cheap, simple and highly visible way of getting the job done.

They come in a pack of 12 so when the odd one is lost to a dark recess of your bag you’ll have a few spare and won’t have to do the unthinkable and ask a playing partner to borrow one or stick a tee peg down to the annoyance of all concerned.

US Buy Now at Walmart for $3.51

Read our full Athletic Works Neon Ball Markers review

Dune Jewelry Custom Ball Markers

This is something a bit different. This stainless steel marker can be filled with some sand or grass from your favourite course. It can also be engraved with a special message for extra personalisation and there’s space for three lines and 12 characters per line.

So if you have an extra special day out at the likes of the Old Course then you could have a very nice and happy little reminder every time you prepare yourself to sink a putt.

Read our full Dune Jewelry Custom Ball Markers review

Pinmei Clip Ball Markers Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

These are a fun and bright offering and you can customise what you’d like on your marker if that’s what you’re after. Otherwise there are plenty of options which are worth browsing and there are also a collection of of national flags should you be feeling particularly patriotic.

A popular collection will likely be the four-leaf clover to help us add a bit of luck on the greens.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $11.99

Read our full Pinmei Clip Ball Markers review

Da Vinci Golf Ball Marker Poker Chip Collection Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

These poker chip markers seem to be a like Marmite, some love them and some are less keen. They weigh in pretty heavy at 11.5g so they won’t be going anywhere when the wind gets up and these will appeal to plenty who like to keep things light and fluffy.

They’re not small, being 1.5 inches in diameter, and they’re very visible so expect a bit of marking to one side or the other but they’re a welcome break from the norm.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $29.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £28.39

Read our full Da Vinci Golf Ball Marker Poker Chip Collection review

Giggle Golf Custom Ball Markers Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

If you like a bit of bling in your golf gear then you’ll love these ball markers. These seem to be squarely aimed at the female market with offerings such as ‘Putt Now, Wine Later’ though there are more generic products that will apply to all of us – ‘Isn’t This A Gimme?’

You can also transform them into a necklace for when you’re enjoying the benefits of the 19th hole.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $10.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £8.57

Callaway Hat Clip and Ball Marker Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

This magnetic ball marker and hat clip will make the perfect accessory for any cap and will save you rummaging through your pockets through all that loose change and tee pegs. The marker is slim and neat and ideal for that all-important medal round.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £8.50

Read our full Callaway Hat Clip and Ball Marker review

PXG Ball Marker Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

’NOBODY MAKES GOLF CLUBS THE WAY WE DO. PERIOD.’ It’s a pretty good tagline so why not use it on your ball marker.

This two-sided and two-toned marker comes with a chrome finish and is made from zinc alloy and black soft enamel. It’s bold and proud, much like the company which has only been going since 2014 but already has a host of tour stars on their books.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £25

Read our full PXG Ball Marker review

Seamus Ball Markers Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

This company make all manner of stylish accessories and gadgets and their ball markers are no exception. You’ll be staggered at possibilities on offer here and there is a collection of NBA ones which many will enjoy.

But we particularly like this one from the US Open this year where Bryson DeChambeau demolished both the course and the field this year. Every ball marker is hand hammered by their blacksmith in Portland, Oregon.

You can even get ones customised for you as well.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $58

If you enjoyed this guide on the best golf ball markers then let us know.

Read our full Seamus Ball Markers review

