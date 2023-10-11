Be Quick! The PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Has Dropped To It's Lowest Price Ever

The PXG Xtreme ball is one of the best premium golf balls and is now available on Amazon at 20% off

(Image credit: Future)
Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
published

This might be the best ball you haven't ever tried. PXG traditionally have not been considered big players in the golf ball market - in fact they were not players at all for a long time, yet that changed with the launch of their Xtreme golf ball earlier this year.

PXG Xtreme Golf Balls | 20% off at Amazon

PXG Xtreme Golf Balls | 20% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $31.99

The PXG Xtreme ball is a really solid premium ball offering that performed well in all aspects of the game. The firm sound and feel may take a while to get used to, especially with the putter, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.

Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball review 

View Deal

Breaking into the premium ball market was always going to be difficult due to the popularity of the established Pro V1 and Pro V1x franchises alongside the likes of the Taylormade TP5Srixon Z-Star and Callaway Chrome Soft. However, if any brand had the resources and ambition to compete with the major players in this congested category, it would be PXG. It's not a brand that does things by half.

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

In my testing, the Xtreme golf ball certainly performed like a premium model, as I was immediately impressed with the grab and spin from chip and pitch shots. Looking at the data collected, I could see why, as the Xtreme produced 100rpm more than the Titleist Pro V1x.

Giving off a slightly firmer feel, it does feel slightly more solid and 'clicky' on the greens with the putter, yet off the tee and with an iron in hand, it provided me with decent distance and ball speed, easily keeping pace with other models in the premium ball space. I was impressed enough through my testing to immediately declare this ball one of the best premium golf balls available in 2023.

If you're just about to stock up on some more balls for your game at the weekend, then it would seriously be worth considering trying these balls, especially considering the great offer to be had on Amazon Prime for the rest of the day!

PXG Xtreme golf ball

(Image credit: PXG)
Sam De'Ath
Sam De'Ath
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.


Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°

Hybrid: Ping G430 19°

Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021 


