Arccos Golf Might Just Have The Best Sitewide Deal We Have Seen This Weekend
Arccos are the leading brand in smart golf tech, so if you want to track your game this is the time
With golfers now relying on data to see where they need to improve, Arccos is a leading brand to help improve your game - and they're having a massive Black Friday sale across the site. Arccos has cemented itself as one of the leading brands, linking up with the PGA to be the official game tracker, and plenty of golfers have discovered its sensors. The brand has also linked up with club brands like Cobra and TaylorMade, offering players using these clubs free Arccos Smart Sensors and a 45-day free trial to the software. We ourselves have tested several products from the brand and we like the performance as well as the capabilities around improving our games.
So what specifically is the sale? Well right now there is a 20% sitewide discount, and there is also a special 30% discount on products purchased between Black Friday, which took place yesterday, to Cyber Monday (the 27th November). We have picked out our favorite deals and products below.
Top deals
Arccos Gen 3 + Starter Bundle
Was £334.98 Now From £199.49
Pick up Arccos's Blacked out or original Green Gen 3+ sensors for under £200 this Black Friday Weekend. With the starter bundle, you get a full bag's worth of sensors and 12 months of Arccos membership along with their Gen 2 Link. This gives you everything you need to start tracking your shots.
Arccos Link Gen 2
Was £154.99 Now £108.49
The Gen 2 link is the next version of the link which allows you to track the shots without the use of your phone. This helps to save your phone battery and make sure it lasts the whole round. This is also available in smoke or green colors.
Read our full Caddie Link review
Arccos Smart Sensors Gen3+
Was £199.99 Now From £125.99
If you are just after the sensors on their own then you can buy these separate from the bundle. This will give you 14 club sensors and 12 months of the caddie app membership.
Arccos Smart Grips Bundle
Was £384.98 Now From £234.98
If you are someone who may be prone to losing things or you do not like how bulky the sensors may look then do not worry. You can get Arccos Smart Grips, which give you the Arccos sensors built into the grips. These are available in Tour Velvet and MCCPlus4, Standard and Midsize. The bundle comes with all 14 grips and a Link Gen 2, with 12 months membership to the Caddie App.
Why use Arccos
Arccos is a shot tracking system, that uses sensors in the ends of the clubs will emit a noise you cannot hear when it detects a shot, this is then picked up by the device you are tracking your shots with. This could be your phone or a Caddie Link depending on what you have.
The Caddie App then takes all the shot tracking data and gives you average yardage with your clubs, how many fairways, greens and hazards you hit etc. It can also act like an actual caddie when it has compiled enough data about your game, giving you the best approach to a hole based on how you hit your clubs, and also gives weather-adjusted yardages. Just bear in mind you can not use all of these settings in tournament play so make sure to set it to tournament mode if you are competing.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
