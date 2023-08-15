Arccos Announces Partnership With PGA Tour And Investment From Major Golf Brands

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arccos, the world’s largest on-course tracking system, has been announced as the official game tracker of the PGA Tour with the company also set to receive investment from several of the game's biggest manufacturers.

The company, which was founded in 2012 and offers seamless shot tracking and performance analysis through its Gen3+ smart sensors and Link device, has announced a new strategic fundraising round with Ping, TaylorMade, Cobra Puma Golf and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp among other investors. The funding looks set to accelerate product development to help more golfers gain better insights into their on-course play.

“This strategic round, validated by the participation of many prominent brands in golf, further strengthens our ability to achieve Arccos’ mission of harnessing data and A.I. for game improvement,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO & Co-Founder.

“With the support of these industry-leading partners, we’ll be able to fully leverage and accelerate the growth of the game’s largest data set. Our goal is to help the game’s ecosystem, allowing golfers, coaches, club fitters and product designers make smarter decisions that are based on real performance data.”

Arccos allows all golfers to gain greater insight into their rounds via the power of A.I. Golfers can either use their smart sensor grips or screw one of the sensors onto the top of their clubs to gain real-time data on every shot they hit. It is currently available on more than 40,000 courses and allows players to track their data like a professional.

The Arccos Caddie App, one of the best golf shot tracking apps around, automatically captures every shot a golfer takes, provides an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder, caddie advice and personalized analytics for all game facets.

Since its inception, the company has collected data on more than 750 million shots, which have taken place in over 16 million rounds. As well as providing data relating to distance, the software also takes into account slope, wind speed and your own performance to make club recommendations for every one of your shots.

After the round, the app also breaks down your data to show you how your score compared to golfers of a similar handicap whilst also providing coaching tips from golf professionals relating to areas you could improve.