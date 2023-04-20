Arccos Golf And TaylorMade Announce Extension Of Partnership
The two brands have announced an extension to their partnership which allows golfers the chance to receive free Arccos smart sensors and free 45-day trial membership
Arccos Golf and TaylorMade Golf have announced the extension of their partnership, allowing UK golfers access to the ‘Track Better. Play Better.’ program by registering to receive free Arccos smart sensors and free 45-day trial membership.
Accessible at taylormade.arccosgolf.com (opens in new tab), the offer also includes the option to bundle the Arccos Link wearable at a limited-time, 50% discount.
“This special collaboration with TaylorMade has really resonated with golfers since we launched it in North America last year,” said Tom Williams, Arccos Executive Vice President.
“On top of all the sign- ups, positive press and golfer feedback we’ve received, there’s been this consistent demand from golfers in the UK seeking to access the same offer. Now, in partnership with both the amazing US and UK teams at TaylorMade, we're proud to make that happen.”
“Whether it’s our 60x Carbon Twist Face, MyTaylorMade+ or the unique ways we are using Arccos data to fuel R&D and other initiatives, leading the innovation curve is fundamental to everything we do at TaylorMade,” said Ben Brooks, TaylorMade’s Senior Manager of Global Commercial Innovation.
“Now, with the expansion of this strategic partnership, TaylorMade players in the UK can benefit from the same ‘Track Better. Play Better.’ program that was so successfully pioneered in North America.”
Arccos Golf automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and personalized Strokes Gained analytics for every game facet and each club in your bag. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for "every golf hole on earth," Arccos says.
New Arccos members who played at least 10 rounds are said to lower their handicap by an average of 5.71 strokes in their first year of membership.
